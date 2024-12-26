The bestselling sofa in 2024 – this is the sofa that you and I couldn’t stop thinking about this year

Choosing a sofa for your home is no easy feat – which is exactly why the Ideal Home team and I take our recommendations so seriously. But that also makes us just as curious about which of our recommendations you liked the most – both because we simply find it interesting to see what the most popular sofa of 2024 was and to use that knowledge for our future tips and recommendations.

And funnily enough, the sofa you (and I) apparently liked and clicked on the most over the past year is the highest rated design in our best sofa buying guide, the John Lewis Draper sofa, having attracted exactly 3501 clicks in 2024. We’ve got our ways of finding out these stats and we’ve put them to good use. And I’m glad to see you like it as much as I do, having crowned it the best of the best on the market in the round-up.

The most popular sofa of 2024 – John Lewis Draper Sofa

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Coincidentally enough, I visited a John Lewis store just a couple of weeks ago - as that’s one of the best places where to buy a sofa - and sat on the Draper sofa once again after some time – and I was still very happy with the decision of naming it the best sofa overall. It just simply ticks all the necessary boxes – it’s comfortable, sleek and stylish with narrow legs elevating it off the ground for an airy and light look, it’s available in over 80 fabrics and 14 leather options, while also not costing a fortune.

The price point starts at £1199 for a 2-seater option with the possibility to update to a recliner sofa style. The backrest is also decently high (but not too much) to provide enough support, while the seat and back cushions are removable for easy maintenance. It’s a real all-rounder which is why it’s earned the top spot as both the best sofa and the most popular style.

John Lewis & Partners Draper Sofa £1,199 at John Lewis £1,399 at John Lewis Check Amazon Featuring an elegant, mid-century modern-inspired design, this angular style with pintucked cushions fits any interior style, whether it's modern or traditional.

But the John Lewis Draper sofa wasn’t the only sofa design you were loving this year – in fact, these are the three close runner-ups in your list of favourites. And if you haven’t invested in a new sofa yet but have been meaning to, then now would be the time as Boxing Day sales are live with many of the best sofas and best sofa beds available at discounted prices. Is your top-rated one on the list?

Bestselling sofa 2024 runner-ups

Habitat Habitat Julien Velvet 2 Seater Sofa: was £595 now £396.62 at Argos Habitat’s Julien sofa is the first runner-up which is not a huge surprise since it is Ideal Home’s best-rated budget buy, attracting 2579 clicks. Who doesn’t love saving on a pricey piece of furniture like the sofa if possible?! Especially as a first-time sofa buyer. Despite its low price point of £595, the Julien is both comfortable and expensive-looking, thanks to its sumptuous velvet upholstery finish and slim, elevated metal legs which adds to a contemporary look. And in its grey colourway, it's now even more affordable with a third of the price off.

The Lounge Co. Bronwyn 2.5 Seater Fabric Scatter Back Sofa: was £1,995 now £1,595 at Furniture Village If you’re a fan of classic, traditional sofa silhouettes, then the second runner-up for the most popular sofa of 2024, The Lounge Co. Bronwyn sofa from Furniture Village, will be right up your street. Complete with a curvy shape, soft seat and back cushions and ornate, chunky legs, this velvet design is slightly more pricey than the previous two styles with an RRP of £1995. But that clearly didn’t stop you from clicking on this comfy sofa 1628 times. Plus, it's currently available with £400 off.

John Lewis Barbican Corner Sofa: was £2,649 now £2,251.65 at John Lewis Another John Lewis sofa design makes an appearance on this bestselling list – like I said, it’s one of the best places to shop for sofas so I’m not surprised by this at all. Boasting a Scandi-inspired airy look elevated by light wood sleek legs, the John Lewis Barbican sofa is known as Ideal Home’s top-rated corner sofa, usually selling for £2649 but now available with a 15% discount. But this stylish design is available in an array of sizes, including a 2-seater, 3-seater, a chaise design and a sofa bed – and perhaps that’s why it’s enjoyed so much popularity and a total of 1455 clicks through the Ideal Home website.

And as we’re heading into the new year, I’m sure these picks will still hold up in 2025. So if you’ve had your eye on any of these sofa designs, this would be the best time to invest while the Boxing Day sales last.