The bestselling sofa in 2024 – this is the sofa that you and I couldn’t stop thinking about this year
The most popular sofa styles featured on the Ideal Home website in 2024 revealed – are you surprised?
Choosing a sofa for your home is no easy feat – which is exactly why the Ideal Home team and I take our recommendations so seriously. But that also makes us just as curious about which of our recommendations you liked the most – both because we simply find it interesting to see what the most popular sofa of 2024 was and to use that knowledge for our future tips and recommendations.
And funnily enough, the sofa you (and I) apparently liked and clicked on the most over the past year is the highest rated design in our best sofa buying guide, the John Lewis Draper sofa, having attracted exactly 3501 clicks in 2024. We’ve got our ways of finding out these stats and we’ve put them to good use. And I’m glad to see you like it as much as I do, having crowned it the best of the best on the market in the round-up.
The most popular sofa of 2024 – John Lewis Draper Sofa
Coincidentally enough, I visited a John Lewis store just a couple of weeks ago - as that’s one of the best places where to buy a sofa - and sat on the Draper sofa once again after some time – and I was still very happy with the decision of naming it the best sofa overall. It just simply ticks all the necessary boxes – it’s comfortable, sleek and stylish with narrow legs elevating it off the ground for an airy and light look, it’s available in over 80 fabrics and 14 leather options, while also not costing a fortune.
The price point starts at £1199 for a 2-seater option with the possibility to update to a recliner sofa style. The backrest is also decently high (but not too much) to provide enough support, while the seat and back cushions are removable for easy maintenance. It’s a real all-rounder which is why it’s earned the top spot as both the best sofa and the most popular style.
Featuring an elegant, mid-century modern-inspired design, this angular style with pintucked cushions fits any interior style, whether it's modern or traditional.
But the John Lewis Draper sofa wasn’t the only sofa design you were loving this year – in fact, these are the three close runner-ups in your list of favourites. And if you haven’t invested in a new sofa yet but have been meaning to, then now would be the time as Boxing Day sales are live with many of the best sofas and best sofa beds available at discounted prices. Is your top-rated one on the list?
Bestselling sofa 2024 runner-ups
Habitat’s Julien sofa is the first runner-up which is not a huge surprise since it is Ideal Home’s best-rated budget buy, attracting 2579 clicks. Who doesn’t love saving on a pricey piece of furniture like the sofa if possible?! Especially as a first-time sofa buyer. Despite its low price point of £595, the Julien is both comfortable and expensive-looking, thanks to its sumptuous velvet upholstery finish and slim, elevated metal legs which adds to a contemporary look. And in its grey colourway, it's now even more affordable with a third of the price off.
If you’re a fan of classic, traditional sofa silhouettes, then the second runner-up for the most popular sofa of 2024, The Lounge Co. Bronwyn sofa from Furniture Village, will be right up your street. Complete with a curvy shape, soft seat and back cushions and ornate, chunky legs, this velvet design is slightly more pricey than the previous two styles with an RRP of £1995. But that clearly didn’t stop you from clicking on this comfy sofa 1628 times. Plus, it's currently available with £400 off.
Another John Lewis sofa design makes an appearance on this bestselling list – like I said, it’s one of the best places to shop for sofas so I’m not surprised by this at all. Boasting a Scandi-inspired airy look elevated by light wood sleek legs, the John Lewis Barbican sofa is known as Ideal Home’s top-rated corner sofa, usually selling for £2649 but now available with a 15% discount. But this stylish design is available in an array of sizes, including a 2-seater, 3-seater, a chaise design and a sofa bed – and perhaps that’s why it’s enjoyed so much popularity and a total of 1455 clicks through the Ideal Home website.
And as we’re heading into the new year, I’m sure these picks will still hold up in 2025. So if you’ve had your eye on any of these sofa designs, this would be the best time to invest while the Boxing Day sales last.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
Recliner sofas are the unexpected trend that I didn’t think I could get on board with – this is why I’ve changed my mind
This is the living room trend that took me by surprise – and it’s soon to be everywhere
By Sara Hesikova
-
Ideal Home's bestselling air fryers of 2024
Can you guess which brands made the list?
By Molly Cleary
-
11 mistakes to avoid when extending your home for a headache-free project
If you want your project to run smoothly, from start to finish, and result in the home of your dreams, these are the extension mistakes to steer well clear of
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Recliner sofas are the unexpected trend that I didn’t think I could get on board with – this is why I’ve changed my mind
This is the living room trend that took me by surprise – and it’s soon to be everywhere
By Sara Hesikova
-
‘Cosy’ is taking on a new look in 2025 – this is how your cosy living room is going to change in the new year
Cosy's been one of the major buzzwords of 2024 – but it’s set to evolve as we head into the new year
By Sara Hesikova
-
What sofa colour will no longer be popular in 2025? Experts unanimously agree it’s this go-to neutral shade
This neutral sofa colour is on its way out – so what will replace it in the new year?
By Sara Hesikova
-
Struggling to find a seat for everyone this Christmas? Clever tricks to comfortably fit the whole family into your living and dining rooms this festive season
The tips experts recommend for always having those extra seats when you have guests over
By Sara Hesikova
-
6 wabi-sabi living room ideas – create a perfectly imperfect lounge with this Japanese philosophy
This is how to incorporate the principles of this trending Japanese philosophy into your lounge for a harmonious look and feel
By Sara Hesikova
-
I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M
Run don't walk for Christmas decor on a budget
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
I lived with the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa for years in my rental – but I've found 5 better alternatives at a similar price point
Set your living room apart from the rest with these alternatives to the widespread KLIPPAN sofa
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to become a living room family – 7 sofa and decorating tricks to get the family together in one place
The 'living room family' trend is taking over TikTok – this is what it means and how to create the right environment to become one
By Sara Hesikova