Recliner sofas are the unexpected trend that I didn’t think I could get on board with – this is why I’ve changed my mind

We all have our pet peeves, our likes and dislikes – just in life in general but also when it comes to homes and interiors. It turns out that (until recently) one of my dislikes and potentially even pet peeves was the idea of recliner sofas. But seeing what the sofa market has to offer in the reclining department paired with the rising recliner sofa trend have made me rethink this.

No seating experience feels quite as comfortable and indulgent as one of the luxe cinema experiences equipped with reclining seats – right? So it only makes sense that reclining chairs and sofas have been enjoying much popularity in the last few decades for their superior comfort levels. But the thing is, the best sofas are not only comfortable but also stylish at the same time.

And that’s always been my issue with recliners – their unappealing look, at least in my eyes. But I’m sure many will agree with me. But having tested around 100 sofas in the last few months, I have come across some reclining sofa styles that don’t bear the ‘traditional’ bulky look with extra high backs and leather upholstery.

And perhaps that’s why the living room trend of recliner sofas is becoming more prominent – there are several brands that have found a way to incorporate the reclining function in a chic and discreet way. So that way you get all the comfort of a traditional recliner without the ugly looks – and creating a stylish, cinema-like experience right in our living rooms is something that I can fully get behind.

Why should you get a recliner sofa?

Most sofa brands I’ve spoken to have reported an increase in recliner sofa sales and a rise in recliner searches – so it’s clear that this is something people are interested in. Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village, says that ‘web searches for terms including “recliner” were up 198% year on year, while “sofa recliner” was up by 1040%.’

Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology, the brand that’s well-known for its recliners, continues, ‘Recent sales reveal that recliners in elegant sculptural shapes have increased since last year, with fabric ranges up 11%. This is an interesting variation from traditional leather recliner ranges, indicating colourful ranges in stylish designs have as much appeal for those looking for comfort as well as contemporary pieces.’

Recliners make the ideal living room sofa idea largely because it’s the ultimate comfort experience to sit in one of these. But they don’t just feel good, they are also good for you.

‘They’re supremely comfortable, promote relaxation and provide excellent lumbar support. They’re also perfectly suited to lounging so are a great option for anyone who is looking for the ultimate in comfort and relaxation,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.

David King, founder of King Living, adds, ‘It's the ultimate experience you can have in your home. And it's not much more expensive than a normal sofa. You spend so many hours of your life working. When you go home, those moments are rare, they’re the most important moments of your life, when you can sit down and relax in your own time, in your own space. So you want to maximise the comfort of that.’

In the past few decades, the reclining technology has also evolved so much that many recliners come with functions like gesture control, favourite position memory and even built-in fridges to take the cinema-like experience to the next level.

‘Two fifths of UK consumers who purchased a new sofa or lounge chair in the last 12 months, chose a recliner,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘And with options that range from manual to power plus, as well as fully kitted out tech set ups with built in drinks coolers and more, there really is something for everyone. Recliner sales are steadily increasing (up 2% year on year compared to fixed back sofas) and are proving more popular among young families and first home buyers who want their homes to work harder than ever before. Whether this is a recliner chair for a cosy reading nook and nap zone, or a larger sofa recliner that means the whole family can kick back for movie nights without fighting over who gets the best seat in the house.’

And as David of King Living has already mentioned, most recliners are not much more expensive than regular sofas.

What’s the difference between the ‘old’ and ‘new’ recliners?

‘Forget the bulky, oversized recliners of the past,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. ‘Today’s designs feature clean lines, premium fabrics, and customisable options to suit modern interiors.’

So much so that with some of the more contemporary designs, you can’t even tell they’re recliners while in their regular, set position.

Patricia continues with some styling tips, ‘Pair a recliner in a neutral shade with accent cushions or a textured throw for a cosy, chic look. For smaller spaces, opt for streamlined models with mid-century vibes, ensuring your recliner complements your room’s aesthetic without overwhelming it.’

What are the cons of recliner sofas?

As for the negatives of recliner sofas, there’s just one that comes to mind – and that’s the fact it might not be the best small living room idea as recliners tend to need a little extra space.

‘Recliners often require more space to accommodate their reclining function, though wall-hugging designs can mitigate this,’ Patricia says.

After sitting on and testing out a handful of different reclining sofa designs that are nothing like what I pictured as a traditional recliner sofa, I can confidently say that this is a trend that I can get behind and that I think makes complete sense.