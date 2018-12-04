The new launch from Aga small kitchens have been waiting for

We've started saving already...
When it comes to fantasy country kitchens, no vision would be complete without the addition of a stylish Aga range cooker.
More than just an appliance, this iconic cooker has been the centrepiece of eat-in farmhouse kitchens since the 1920s.
And now the brand has revealed an exciting new launch that is perfect for smaller kitchens – its first ever 90cm cast-iron range cooker in a range of gorgeous shades that will complement any kitchen scheme.
The Aga eR3 90cm range cooker
The new model features two cast-iron ovens and while it doesn’t come cheap – prices start from £7,900 – it’s an investment piece that will be used for years to come.
The first of the two ovens can be set for either baking or roasting temperatures – perfect for a Sunday roast or whipping up an impromptu Victoria sponge. The second is a simmering oven, ideal for winter stews and more.
