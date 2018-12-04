The new launch from Aga small kitchens have been waiting for

When it comes to fantasy country kitchens, no vision would be complete without the addition of a stylish Aga range cooker.

More than just an appliance, this iconic cooker has been the centrepiece of eat-in farmhouse kitchens since the 1920s.

And now the brand has revealed an exciting new launch that is perfect for smaller kitchens – its first ever 90cm cast-iron range cooker in a range of gorgeous shades that will complement any kitchen scheme.

The Aga eR3 90cm range cooker

Buy Now: eR3 90cm range cooker, from £7,900, Aga

The new model features two cast-iron ovens and while it doesn’t come cheap – prices start from £7,900 – it’s an investment piece that will be used for years to come.

The first of the two ovens can be set for either baking or roasting temperatures – perfect for a Sunday roast or whipping up an impromptu Victoria sponge. The second is a simmering oven, ideal for winter stews and more.

The Aga also features a patented hotplate that can be set to either boiling or simmering mode and heats up in just 10 –12 minutes. Next to that this there is a hotplate or two-zone induction hob.
The large cooking zones boast a range of features including a low temperature function – handy for keeping food warm or melting ingredients – and a pause button which allows you to step away for a moment without fear of your carefully prepared meal overcooking.
Also a first on an Aga cast-iron cooker is a tall warm oven – every dinner party host’s dream. It includes a large plate rack that can accommodate 12 large dinner plates as well as a shelf to hold roasting tins.
The Aga eR3 90cm range cooker is available in an impressive 16 colours and customers can also utilise the Aga Bespoke colour service – which can match a cooker to virtually any shade.
