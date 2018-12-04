The new launch from Aga small kitchens have been waiting for

We've started saving already...

When it comes to fantasy country kitchens, no vision would be complete without the addition of a stylish Aga range cooker.

More than just an appliance, this iconic cooker has been the centrepiece of eat-in farmhouse kitchens since the 1920s.

And now the brand has revealed an exciting new launch that is perfect for smaller kitchens – its first ever 90cm cast-iron range cooker in a range of gorgeous shades that will complement any kitchen scheme.

The Aga eR3 90cm range cooker

Buy Now: eR3 90cm range cooker, from £7,900, Aga The new model features two cast-iron ovens and while it doesn’t come cheap – prices start from £7,900 – it’s an investment piece that will be used for years to come. The first of the two ovens can be set for either baking or roasting temperatures – perfect for a Sunday roast or whipping up an impromptu Victoria sponge. The second is a simmering oven, ideal for winter stews and more. The Aga also features a patented hotplate that can be set to either boiling or simmering mode and heats up in just 10 –12 minutes. Next to that this there is a hotplate or two-zone induction hob. The large cooking zones boast a range of features including a low temperature function – handy for keeping food warm or melting ingredients – and a pause button which allows you to step away for a moment without fear of your carefully prepared meal overcooking. Also a first on an Aga cast-iron cooker is a tall warm oven – every dinner party host’s dream. It includes a large plate rack that can accommodate 12 large dinner plates as well as a shelf to hold roasting tins.

The Aga eR3 90cm range cooker is available in an impressive 16 colours and customers can also utilise the Aga Bespoke colour service – which can match a cooker to virtually any shade. Aga aficionados: 9 things only AGA owners know to be true

Would you snap one up?