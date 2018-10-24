These Aldi advent calendars have the countdown to Christmas covered

It's less than six weeks until we begin the countdown to Christmas.

The magnificent range of Aldi advent calendars are set to return – with designs to suit every family member, at super affordable prices.

Unlike the monthly countdown you don’t have 24 days to get your hands on one of these advents once they go on sale. We predict these fabulous calendars, at these prices, will be gone quicker than you can roast a turkey!

The amazing Aldi advent calendars go into stores and online from Sunday 4th November. Be prepared for the first day of advent by buying yours early.

These advents make us wish it could be Christmas every day…

Aldi wooden advent calendars

Traditional wooden advent calendars are ingenious! Reusable year after year, you can fill them with whatever your heart desires – provided that fits in the tiny drawers!

The range of limited edition wooden advents at Aldi are an absolute bargain. Stock up on sweets while doing the weekly shop, with Aldi prices, you’ll be sure to save yourself even more money.

This classic Nordic design is perfect for Scandi-inspired decor. The drawers for each day can be filled with treats of your choice, making it versatile enough for any member of the family.

Coming soon: LED White Wooden Advent Calendar, £8.99, Aldi



Reminiscent of the seasonal soft drinks truck (you know the one) this design is just the thing to get little ones into the festive spirit. Why not stock up on party bag style mini toys to alternate with sweets on every other day, to keep the countdown exciting.

Coming soon: Wooden Truck, £9.99, Aldi



Make the countdown more fun with this wooden elf design, which is essentially a huge toy in itself! In traditional red and green this cheeky elf will act as a stylish tabletop decoration too.

Coming soon: LED Wooden Elf Advent Calendar, £9.99, Aldi



Aldi Disney advent calendar

The engaging activities each day in this Disney calendar, will help the days pass with a little extra fun factor. Filled with 24 books for the countdown, kids will love seeing the Disney characters brought to life each day.

Coming soon: Disney Christmas Advent book, £9.99, Aldi



Aldi toy advent calendar

If you’re looking to avoid filling the kids up with chocolate before breakfast, this toy advent is the perfect alternative. Choose from two designs including ‘Block Tech’ containing brick figures,and blocks and ‘Fashion’, which comes with bracelet making and nail sets.

Coming soon: Toy Advent Calendar, £6.99, Aldi

Aldi wine advent calendar

One for the grown ups! Back by popular demand, the amazing Aldi Wine Advent Calendar features a fabulous new design for 2018.

There’s no denying parents feel the most under pressure at this time of year, getting everything ready. Surely wine can help to ease the stress? Discover a mix of red, white and rosé mini 200ml wines behind each of the 24 doors.

What could be better for Christmas spirit than an advent, full of wonderful wine? Available in stores nationwide and online from 4th November.

coming soon: Wine Advent Calendar, £49.99, Aldi



Aldi Gin advent calendar

If wine is not your thing but gin is, then this is the one for you!

As with all Specialbuys once they’re gone they’re gone. Don’t miss out on these Christmas crackers. Bag yours while you can.