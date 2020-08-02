We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are struggling with hayfever this summer of just looking to give your home a breath of fresh air, don’t miss out on the Aldi air purifier.on sale today.

The soaring temperatures this month have made leaving our windows closed out of the question. This can be a nightmare if you suffer from hayfever or live in a city when opening your windows can be a gateway to a sea of pollen and pollution.

Air purifiers are the perfect way to help clean the air in your home, removing pollen, dirt and smoke particles. However, air purifiers do not come cheap. Some models can set you back upwards of £100.

That is where Aldi’s latest special buy comes in. The bargain supermarket is selling a compact home air purifier for just £59.99. Trying to find an air purifier at a better price than that is tough. You can trust us because we tried.

The Easy Home air purifier promises to effectively remove approximately 99.9 per cent of pollen, dirt and smoke particles from the surrounding air. It has a built-in timer so that you can set it to run for 1,2,4 or 8 hours before it automatically shuts off.

An LED air quality indicator will light up to let you know that the air purifier is working. The sensor will even change colour to show the air quality, so you know you are breathing fresh air.

The EPA filter will last for 2000 hours of use before needing to be changed. That should hopefully see you through the summer.

Buy now: Easy Home, £59.99, Aldi

Video Of The Week

However, the best part about this handy gadget is its classic good looks. The purifier is compact with a sleek design. It is available in two colours white and anthracite – which is just a fancy way of saying black.

The purifier is just 21 x 21 x 31.5 cm so will sit comfortably in a kitchen or bedroom without taking up too much space. It is suitable for use in rooms between 20 to 40 metres squared.

The special buy launches in stores today and is also available to buy online. Will you be snapping one up?