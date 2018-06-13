From fancy fans to dreamy bedding, Aldi has everything we need to keep bedrooms looking and feeling cool this summer!

It’s become somewhat of a weekly mission for us here at Ideal Home HQ to track down the best home buys to hit Aldi! This week we’re preparing for the summer months ahead with the return of the Aldi fan, along with new and summer bedding! When the Aldi fan hit stores last year they were an instant sell-out, they arrived just in time for the heatwave!

Be quick, you know the Specialbuys drill by now – once they’re gone, they’re gone. We wish this wasn’t the case… we’re working on using our powers of persuasion to make some lines permanent.

Check out what’s new in store this week…

I’m not normally a fan of anything less than 100-per-cent cotton…BUT the cotton count is high and the price is SO NOT! How are they even doing this?

The 80-per-cent cotton rich duvet set costs less than £20. Available in White, Silver and Cream, this set is just the thing to breathe new life into bedrooms this summer.

Buy now: Kirton House King Duvet Set, £18.99, Aldi

Add a splash of colour to your beds or sofas with the addition of these glam round cushions. The decorative textured design is available in Champagne, Teal, Silver and Olive Gold.

Buy now: Kirlton House Round Cushion, £7.99, Aldi

The Aldi fan is back!!

As temperatures start to rise in summer be sure to keep your cool! Don’t suffer in the heat, grab yourself one of these stylish Aldi fans!

This compact tabletop fan at Aldi will do the job to blow away all the hot air. The design features an adjustable tilt and three speed settings to provide optimum cooling depending on the temperature. Available in an on-trend copper and sleek chrome this fan is cool looking too.

Buy now: Kirkton House Retro Desk Fan, £24.99, Aldi

The standing fan has all the same credentials as the tabletop version, only with added height on its side. The standing design has an adjustable height from 90- 124cm. It features an adjustable tilt and three speed settings the same as the smaller version, with an added oscillating option. This freestanding fan provides the right amount of cool air exactly where you need it.

Buy now: Kirkton House Pedestal Fan, £29.99, Aldi

It’s worth investing in a fan now, before summer heats up.