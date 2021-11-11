We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Aldi Christmas advert 2021 is here! After some Kevin the Carrot fans feared he wouldn’t be returning this year, the animated vegetable is back and bringing all the festive cheer.

This time, though, he has a new nemesis, named Ebanana Scrooge. The Dickensian-inspired ad has left us feeling very festive. Is it too early to put our Christmas decorating ideas into action?

The Yuletide advert tells the story of how Kevin the Carrot takes Christmas-hating Ebanana Scrooge on a magical journey to show him the joy of Christmas. Having been left on the plate by Santa, who picked up a mince pie instead, Ebanana Scrooge had never liked Christmas.

England striker Marcus Rashford makes a star appearance as the voice of vegetable character Marcus ‘Radishford’. The moral of the story is ‘for you to be happy, you need to be kind,’ the closing scene showing Ebanana Scrooge deliver a Christmas pudding to Kevin’s family.

The campaign will provide 1.8 million meals to families in need over the festive period. ‘As a family, we relied on the local food bank to get our Christmas dinner,’ says Marcus Rashford.

‘To this day, I remember queuing outside that building with mum; mum feeling embarrassed that she might be recognised. It is with that in mind that I’m delighted to lend my support to the Aldi campaign,’ Marcus adds.

‘For many children in situations like mine growing up, there is very little expectation around this time of year; add the impact of the pandemic and the very least they deserve is a Christmas dinner.’

When is the Aldi Christmas advert 2021 on TV?

The Aldi Christmas advert will premiere on TV tonight on ITV, during the centre break of Emmerdale. As well as Marcus Radishford, the Aldi Christmas advert 2021 introduces us to Tiny Tom, Peas and Goodwill and Kevin’s cute Dickensian family.

We think the ad is going to go down well with Aldi lovers with its simple story and atmospheric setting. We also recently shared the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert – which features an alien experiencing Christmas for the very first time.

Watch the Aldi Christmas advert 2021

That’s it, Christmas has officially landed. We’re cracking out the Quality Streets and Christmas decorations.