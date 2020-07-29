We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you a keen Hincher looking to re-stock your cleaning caddy at a bargain price? Look no further than the latest Aldi cleaning Specialbuys.

The latest batch of Aldi cleaning Specialbuys are full of Mrs Hinch favourites. From the gorgeously scented disinfectant Zoflora to Mrs Hinch’s favourite cleaning pad, the Minky.

As with all things Aldi these Speacialbuys cost a fraction of the price of the same products in other stores. At Aldi, you can pick up a 250ml of Zoflora for £1.99, 80p cheaper than at Tescos.

The Mrs Hinch staples will be available in stores on 2nd August. However, we thought we’d give you a rundown of the best cleaning products to look out for – in preparation for your Aldi shopping trip this weekend…

Aldi cleaning Specialbuys

Minky Kitchen Pad

This cloth has earned a cult following and special place in Mrs Hinch’s cleaning caddy for a reason. The pad is designed to work wonders on the washing up and cleaning surfaces.

Buy in store: Minky Kitchen pad, £2.49, Aldi

Zoflora

You can’t beat Zoflora when it comes to leaving your home germ free and smelling incredible. The 3-in-1 multipurpose disinfectant kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses. Choose between two scents – Summer Breeze or Twilight Garden.

Buy in store: Zoflora 250 ml, £1.99, Aldi

The Pink Stuff

This cleaning paste will have saucepans covered in years of burnt on grime looking brand new. And you can pick it up for just 89p at Aldi! A small price to pay for a pot of cleaning magic. Try The Pink Stuff foil trick to get your kitchen stove gleaming.

Buy in store: The Pink Stuff, 89p, Aldi

Elbow Grease

Elbow Grease promises to make light work of those hard-to-shift grease and oil marks. It has long been an inside secret among cleaning fans for cleaning up nasty spills in the kitchen.

Buy in store: Elbow Grease, £1.75, Aldi

Astonish Oven & Grill Cleaner and Sponge

This clever sponge will power through all types of cooking stains hiding inside your over. Free from harsh chemicals you won’t need to wear gloves. Simply dampen the applicator with water and get cleaning.

Buy in store: Astonish Oven & Grill cleaner, £2.99. Aldi

Will you be restocking your cleaning caddy at Aldi this weekend?