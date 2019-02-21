Aldi’s new emoji pancake pan is sure to guarantee smiles all round

The emoji pancake is set to take over this Pancake Day

Create the ultimate Instagrammable spread this Pancake Day with a little help from Aldi’s new kitchen buys.

From Emoji pancakes to mini waffles, there’s a whole range of accessories to ensure breakfast times are flipping fabulous!

These sweet deals are available to pre-order online from this Sunday 24th February, in stores from Thursday 28th. All in plenty of time to get you set for Shrove Tuesday.

Emoji style pancakes to make you smile…

Aldi never fails to make us smile with its great value finds. And this emjoi-style pancake pan is no exception, it quite literally makes pancakes smiles. Those in turn are sure to cheer up any breakfast spread.

As the text speak of a whole generation the emoji is the most popular icon in recent years. These simple smiley faces adorning mini pancakes are sure to be a big hit, particularly with little ones.

Coming soon: Non-stick Pancake Pan, £7.99, Aldi



Fun for all the family this smart pancake pan is also available as adorable zoo animals, mini waffles and mini pancakes.

Aldi’s waffle stick maker

Whip up delicious sweet sticks to dip to your heart’s content – dipping into a bowl of Nutella immediately springs to mind! Aldi’s amazing Waffle Stick Maker is a great alternative for making sweets treats a little quirkier than traditional pancakes.

Coming soon: Waffle Stick Maker, £14.99, Aldi

Aldi’s Crêpe Maker



Make a batch of sweet or savoury crêpes in no time with Aldi’s incredible new Crêpe Maker. Complete with adjustable temperature controls and wooden utensils, whipping up delicious treats for the whole family has never been easier.

Coming soon: Crêpe Maker, £14.99, Aldi

In addition to all the fancy gadgets the up-and-coming range offers all the standard pancake accessories. With pancake turners from £2.99, there’s something to suit all pancake making needs.

😀 Does this pancake pan make you as happy as it makes us?