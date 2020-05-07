We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare to embrace your creativity with the new range of Aldi furniture paint and upcycling tools, including a handy sander!

In recent weeks we’ve seen a huge surge in the popularity of upcycling, as we see homeowners refreshing or lovingly restoring old pieces of furniture.

Never one to miss a trend, the discount supermarket is on it with a Specialbuys collection. The affordable Aldi upcycling range, starting from £3.99, goes into stores next week to help get the job done, on any budget.

But you can pre-order online from this Sunday, 10th May.

Whether you’re transforming a dilapidated dresser or giving a worn out wooden chair a new lease of life, you won’t want to miss this range. Aldi’s new range includes everything budding upcyclers need to get the job done, from start to finish.

From electric power tools, including a Sander Assortment (£19.99) and Precision Hand Tools (from £5.99), to Furniture Paint (£4.99) and Spray Paint (£3.99), there’s something for every project.

As part of the Sander Assortment shoppers can choose from a 150W Finishing Sander, 220W Palm Detail Sander, or 430W Random Orbital Sander, depending on the project at hand.

Once furniture pieces are ready, it’s time to add a splash of colour! The new Aldi furniture paint range starts from just £4.99. With Deco Style’s chic vintage metallic paints to add an elegant touch to any piece of furniture.

For those looking for a different approach, the range also offers Pastel Colour Spray Paints from £3.99. Perfect to add a splash of on-trend pastels to interiors.

The new range will be available in to pre-order online this weekend, in stores next Thursday 14th – while stocks last. With the popularity of upcycling furniture at present we predict those stock levels won’t last long.

So be quick to ensure that’s your next upcycling project sorted!