If you’re looking to make the countdown a magical one, don’t miss this Harry Potter advent calendar in Aldi. Fit for wizards of all ages, even muggles this spellbinding advent is a treat for Harry Potter fans.

They’ll love waking up each day and discovering what is hidden inside the unique rotating advent box. From exclusive plush toys, to one of a kind charms, there’s something to delight every wizarding world fan.

As always Aldi deliver when it comes to getting more for your money. This Harry Potter advent is a reasonable £49.99. Not as cheap as a chocolate alternative but consider it comes complete with 24 gifts and a box worth £120!

And in the spirit of great magic, and not being wasteful for the planet, it’s completely reusable. Meaning you can conjure up next gifts year after year, as if by magic!

Aldi’s brilliant Harry Potter advent is available in stores now, and online – while stocks last.

Buy now: Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £49.99, Aldi

What’s inside the advent…

Here’s what fans can expect from each day of advent. Perfect for Potterheads the drawers are filled with exclusive limited edition contents, not sold separately anywhere else. Making them collectable keepsakes for the real Harry Potter fans, 24 of them to be precise.

Featured in the ‘Christmas Good Toy Guide’, the Magical Infinity advent calendar is filled with exclusive plush toys and charms. All the exclusive gifts and toys are themed around the award-winning films and books.

Not just for Christmas this unique, reusable gift box doubles as storage or display box for a bedroom. More than just a box, it’s a magical rotating box.

There’s no better way to make the days disappear for fans of the much loved boy who lived.

Will you be making the countdown magical with this Potter must-have?