They sell everything expect the kitchen sink, but they DO sell taps it turns out! This week you can choose from two fabulous spiral kitchen mixer taps from Aldi.

Refitting a kitchen is not cheap, so wherever we can find quality products at affordable prices is a win! This week Aldi are offering not one, but two brilliant kitchen mixer taps to help cut the budget of transforming kitchens.

The stainless steel kitchen mixer tap and the chrome spiral kitchen mixer tap are both £39.99, a fraction of the price of comparable tap designs from leading kitchen suppliers.

Aldi kitchen mixer taps

The Kirkton House designs offer a useful rinse element, in addition to the standard mixer taps.The smart design enables users to rinse down dishes and spray the water where it’s most needed.

Aldi state, ‘With 360 degree swivelling and releasable rinser, 2 spray functions and an anti-limescale function, this mixer will provide your kitchen with every water spraying function it could need.’

The modern mixer design is best suitable for high pressure systems, not for low pressure systems and electric storage heaters. Both the stainless steel and chrome designs come with a 3 year guarantee/warranty to ensure you get even better value for money.

B&Q have a very similar design by well known brand Cooke & Lewis, that retails for £157 – that’s a saving of £117 if you mix it up by shopping at Aldi.

Ideal: Cooke & Lewis Bilsbrough Chrome Effect Kitchen Side Lever Mixer Tap, £157, B&Q

Great deal:Chrome Spiral Kitchen Mixer Tap, £39.99, Aldi

Pre-order now: Stainless Steel Kitchen Mixer Tap, £39.99, Aldi

It’s incredible the difference a new tap can make to a kitchen, just by change the tap you can transform the whole look.

These fabulous taps are available to pre-order now. Both are available to shop while stocks last.