Aldi has launched a brand new online home store, giving fans a whole new place to shop. If you eagerly await Aldi’s Specialbuys homeware drop, well the new store means you can snap up the bargain pieces all year round.

The existing Specialbuys page has built up many loyal fans who know how to snap up a bargain – from the best pizza oven to dog sofas. Anyone decorating on a budget should hotfoot over to the new Aldi Home Store now to check out the full range of products.

The Aldi Home Store

As of early October, the Aldi Home Store is a permanent part of Aldi’s online offering – and is separate to Specialbuys. It offers everything from top-quality Aldi bedding for getting cosy, to lovely tableware and kitchen essentials.

The SpecialBuys favourites will continue to launch online and in-store on Thursdays and Sundays – so there’s no need for Specialbuys lovers to panic. Many shoppers have faced long online queues for highly coveted Aldi homeware – most notably for the famous egg chair.

But this new online store gives us another place to go for updating our homes without splashing the cash. There are four main categories on the Aldi Home Store – home furnishings, bedding, kitchen and home fragrances.

We’re pleased to see that Aldi’s candles in scents like lime, basil and mandarin are now available to shop online on the Aldi Home Store every day. There are also loads of stylish storage options and rugs. This emerald velvet stool, £39.99 (above) has handy hidden storage.

We’re loving the Kirkton House Black Grid Mirror, £49.99. Perfect for anyone who saw Stacey Solomon’s IKEA mirror hack but wasn’t ready to commit to an afternoon of DIY. It would work well as a hallway idea along with a long floor runner.

Alternatively, there’s a 55cm circular mirror for just £19.99 – a total steal!

Thinking ahead to Christmas, there are some brilliant seasonal home fragrances like this cute festive fir candle in a bubble glass container. For the kids, there’s Harry Potter bedding, Minion-themed decor and Avengers accessories.

We’ve also spied some Halloween decorating ideas on the website, from spooky witches to inflatable scarecrows. We’ll certainly be checking the site regularly for some Christmas decor to plan a wintry home update.