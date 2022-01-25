We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is now selling a £99 storage ottoman that looks exactly the same as one from Dunelm that is priced at £189. Coming in pink, cream, and navy, it combines form and function perfectly.

This stylish Aldi ottoman window seat is also a fabulous bedroom storage idea, not to mention a great price.

Aldi ottoman window seat

This new Special Buys offering has soft padded seating and a lid that lifts up easily. Whether sitting in the window or positioned at the foot of the bed, ottomans are incredibly handy pieces of furniture, and they don’t often come with such a budget-friendly price tag. Pink Bedroom Ottoman, £99 at Aldi

Keep your bedroom a clutter-free sleep space with this velvet ottoman from Aldi, available to pre-order now in dusky pink, navy and cream. Like the Dunelm ottoman, this hardworking piece of furniture boasts ample practical storage space. View Deal Use your Aldi ottoman window seat for laying out tomorrow’s outfit or rest a tray of breakfast and coffee on it while you get ready for the day. And if you’re someone who has far too many cushions, this is a great place to store them at night.

If neutrals are your thing, the cream ottoman from Aldi will fit into your existing bedroom ideas seamlessly. While we’d definitely go for the pink option, the gold accents on the wooden legs do look particularly striking on the cream iteration.

The dark navy Aldi ottoman window seat will also tie in nicely with a range of colour schemes, adding a welcome splash of sophisticated blue. For just under £100 Aldi is delivering us the perfect window seat idea for small spaces.

Dunelm Ottoman Window Seat

The biggest difference between the Dunelm and the Aldi ottoman is the colour variations. Dunelm’s version is perfect for those looking for that silver finish, it also stocks a similar version in dark navy. However, if you have your heart set on pink or a rich blue, Aldi could be your best option.

Verona Silver Ottoman Window Seat, £189 at Dunelm

Store away blankets, bedding and cushions in this stylish ottoman from Dunelm. Place it at the end of the bed or by the window to make a lovely window seat. It comes in silver chenille fabric with diamante accents and sturdy wooden legs. View Deal

While the Dunelm version might be more expensive, you do get that extra attention to detail with that price tag. In addition to the elegant slightly winged sides, it also carries the button detailing down over the base of the ottoman.

Will you be adding an ottoman into your bedroom? Which design would you opt for?