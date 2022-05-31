We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all those with a moderate to extreme Aldi obsession – the discount store is now selling an outdoor kitchen complete with a huge BBQ and sink. For £599.99, shoppers can purchase the Aldi outdoor BBQ kitchen for serving up alfresco dishes all summer long.

Outdoor kitchen ideas continue to be a massive trend, along with outdoor living rooms. And while you could build your own outdoor kitchen, let’s face it, this takes a lot less DIY. It is massive, but can also be used folded into an L-shape for those with smaller patios.

Aldi outdoor BBQ kitchen

As we can see, the Aldi outdoor BBQ kitchen, available online now, is equipped with ample space for grilling tantalizingly tasty dinners in the great outdoors. From juicy steaks and burgers to delicious vegetarian options.

It has a total of six burners, one side burner, two cooking grills, and a cooking plate, as well as a warming rack and thermometer. Fancy. As we mentioned, while Aldi’s outdoor kitchen is a hefty piece of kit, you can fold it into a corner unit if you’re tight on space.

The wheels also make it easy to manoeuvre if you need to, and it comes with a cover to protect it from the elements. Plus, there’s a decent amount of storage. There’s a large cupboard beneath the grill and another on the far left. Image credit: Aldi

The metal baskets mean cutlery, burger baps, spices and ketchup can all be kept to hand while cooking. In addition, there are handy storage hooks so you’re not dashing in and out of the house for spatulas and tongs.

If you love hosting and want to make the most of your outdoor living room this summer, it could be time to extend your living space outside. Alternatively, purchasing one of the best BBQs will mean you’re prepared for those unexpected scorchers in the garden.

With plenty of surface space for prep, this outdoor kitchen looks ideal for hosting outside. Whether you’re serving nibbles and drinks or making late-night smores, you won’t have to leave the group and miss out on the conversation. Happy barbecuing!