These days there’s a savvy tech solution for every household cleaning job. The latest on our radar is the new Aldi robot mop, a modern marvel that cleans floors automatically at the touch of a button – bliss.

Forget the mop and bucket and take a new approach to cleaning with Aldi’s robot mop.

The modern mop is available now for just £159.99 exclusively online – that’s a fraction of the price of comparable models on the market.

Aldi say, ‘Revolutionise your cleaning routine when you invest in this Robot Mop. With an operating time of up to 70-80 minutes, this amazing addition to your home will get those floors sparkling clean in no time, giving you some time back to relax.’

‘The anti-bump case and various sensors mean you won’t have to worry whilst it gets to work!’

Key features

Detachable water tank; wet cleaning function; 5 Hours charging time (approx.); docking station and remote control.

For peace of mind, because £159.99 is an investment, it comes with a 3 year guarantee/warranty.

What are the benefits of having a robot mop?

This futuristic cleaning solution will clean your home without you having to lift a finger – surely that’s worth every penny? Powered by built-in rechargeable batteries, the smart machine uses intelligent navigation to map a room layout.

Using this process they then clean every inch methodically, leaving you free to get on with your day, no longer a slave to the housework.

Smart sensors prevent the device from going off track and falling down the stairs etc.

While there are many who love housework, a machine that helps out from time-to-time is still a welcome treat. There are times when even the most houseproud homeowners don’t have time to nip round and clean the floors.

Owning a robot mop cleaning isn’t admitting defeat from cleaning chores, it’s simply a helping hand – because realistically sometimes we’re all too busy.

This latest cleaning gadget is ideal if you’re over the task of ‘Hinching’ your home, wanting to make more of your valuable free time.

Can you really put a price on smart home tech that frees up your valuable time? We think not, but in reality the price is £159.99 at Aldi.