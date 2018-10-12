Create a cosy winter retreat at home by layering these tactile accessories

It’s been warmer than the average October, but we feel it’s time to embrace winter now. Especially given Aldi are tempting us with a range of irresistible cosy winter Specialbuys. With a mix of tactile faux fur throws, cushions and rugs, the new ‘Luxury Winter Home’ collection is perfect for chanelling ski chalet vibes at home.

The ‘Luxury Winter Home’ range is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 14th October, in stores from Thursday 18th October.

With prices starting from just £7.99, these cosy accessories won’t hang around for long. Be quick, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

New in this week: Faux fur accessories

From faux fur rugs and cushions, to rugs and even faux fur stools there’s a tactile accessory for every corner of your home.

Tactile textures are a key for creating a layered, cosy feel this winter. Whether it’s cushions adding a touch of comfort to a sofa, or a throw adding warmth to a bed, faux fur accessories are perfect to create a cosy setting.

The new Aldi faux fur cushions are just £8.99 each, the luxurious faux fur throws are £29.99.

The faux fur stools, with exposed wooden legs and luxurious fluffy seats, they are just £14.99 each. Available in white, light grey and dark grey faux furs. These quirky footstools would make the perfect addition to any modern living room or cool country-style abode this winter

Faux furs rugs add a little touch of luxury, while providing an instant warming quality underfoot. Keep toes toasty with the choice between the Faux Sheepskin Rugs for just £14.99, available in grey and white. Or splash out on the Luxury Shaggy Rug, still at the reasonable price of £29.99.

Welcome a sense of warmth to dark evenings with Aldi’s traditional Wood Burner Lantern. Available in various sizes, at £9.99, it’s just the thing to add a warming glow to any room.

Set yourself a reminder for this Sunday 14th October, you won’t want to miss these cosy must-haves arriving in store.