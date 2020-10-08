We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Metal trunks are the epitome of a cool storage solution. While you’re more likely to see the industrial-style trunks at the likes of Habitat and Made.com, there’s a supermarket version not to be missed. We are of course talking about the new Aldi storage trunks!

The discount supermarket has once again blown us away, this time with these sets of chic storage trunks. The grey and cream sets are just £39.99, for the pair of large and small storage designs.

The metal trunk set is available to pre-order now, but arrives in stores nationwide from Sunday 11th October.

The stylish new trunks come in sets of 2, in either a cool cream or an on-trend grey. Combing durability with good looks metal storage trunks are ideal for storing blankets, bedding, towels, clothes, toys and more – all dust free and protected.

The simple, yet sleek trunks are complete with gorgeous metallic hardware (the cream with gold, the grey with rose gold). In the set you get a small and large trunk that can also be easily be stacked, or stored one inside the other when not in use.

How do Aldi’s metal trunks compare on price?

Both designs boast beautifully contrasting rose gold accents against the gunmetal grey. The only real difference is in the finish and placement of the handles and fastenings –the ones on Made.com are more subtle, which helps to enhance the simple splendour of the design. But both are roomy storage solutions that will serve purpose, while looking good out on display.

Ideal buy: Gunner set of 2 Metal Trunks, £85, Made.com

Great Deal: Pre-order now: Grey Storage Trunk Set, £39.99, Aldi

As for the cream version, they appear even cheaper and even more alike! Comparable to a chic set at Habitat (which is currently sold out, obviously popular) Aldi shoppers could save £50!

Of course there’s no denying the Habitat design is more superior, with a bold orange interior – but Aldi gets the look for those on a budget.

Ideal buy: Set of 2 Linen Metal Storage Trunks, £90, Habitat

Great Deal: Pre-order now: Cream Storage Trunk Set, £39.99, Aldi

We haven’t seen a cool set of storage trucks at that price anywhere else, which tells us these won’t be around for long.