We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the summer of the staycation, with camping high on the agenda. This week Aldi are offering the ideal glamping companion, a tripod camping fire pit.

It’s ideal for gathering around the camp fire for mealtime cooking and generally staying warm after night fall – this fire pit is multipurpose.

Whether pitching a tent in the garden or heading to a campsite on the coast, this tripod fire pit is just the thing to create the perfect glamping vibes.

The stylish camping accessory is available to pre-order now, arriving in stores this Thursday 23rd July.

Aldi must-have this week: camping fire pit

Set the scene for your summer holiday on home soil in style, with the aid of this smart fire pit. The Gardenline Tripod Camping Fire Pit is quick to assemble and easy to use.

Ideal for rustling up all manner of meals the design comes complete with an adjustable hanging chrome plated cooking grill. This stands tall over the steel fire pit, creating the perfect outdoor kitchen accessory for alfresco dining.

The camping fire pit provides the ideal combination for cooking and heating – both invaluable for camping trips.

Pre-order now: Gardenline Tripod Camping Fire Pit, £29.99, Aldi

Another plus point for this this light weight piece of camping kit is the fact it comes supplied with a sturdy carry bag. The easy assemble fire pit is just as easy to dismantle. It packs away neatly into a carry bag – for easy transportation wherever it’s needed.

Video Of The Week

Perfect for carrying from the car to the campsite, from the house to the garden and more. It couldn’t be easier to transport from one spot to another.

More staycation ideas: How to create an outdoor cinema in your back garden

Will you be bagging one of these fabulous camping companions? Best be quick, they won’t be around for long given the amount of staycations on the cards this summer. And at that price too!