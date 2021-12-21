We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a stunning navy velvet armchair for £89.99 that looks just like one from Oliver Bonas. The grey version’s sold out but if you’re quick, you can still pick up this cute accent chair in navy!

The stylish piece of furniture would work brilliantly as a living room idea. It will look lovely perched next to a coffee table or nestled by the fireplace.

The Kirkton House navy velvet armchair is a real bargain given that a similar item by Oliver Bonas is £445. We think this little chair would bring a lovely splash of colour to your space and will work with any existing grey living room ideas you might have.

Embrace the blue! We’ve been seeing a growing trend for dusty blues, so this could be great in a blue bedroom or spare room.

Kirkton House Navy Velvet Chair | £89.99 at Aldi

Update your space with this dark blue velvet armchair from Aldi. Providing extra seating for living spaces, landings and bedrooms, it’s sure to add a touch of glamour. View Deal Velvet Indigo Blue Tub Chair | £445 at Oliver Bonas

This similar indigo blue chair from Oliver Bonas also has a matching footstool. Perfect for evenings in with friends and for bringing some colour and classic style into your space View Deal The petite chair measures 74 x 66.3 x 64cm (approximately) and has sleek black wooden legs.

The Aldi armchair is an online exclusive available to pre-order now on the Aldi Special Buys website. If you order now, the estimated dispatch is Thursday, December 23rd.

So while you wouldn’t want to pin any hopes on it, the chair may arrive in time for Christmas. We’re big fans of the tufted design, simple buttons, and sleek silhouette.

This occasional chair will look right at home in the corner of a bedroom, offering a comfy place to pause. It’s a great way to introduce a new texture into your living space, making it feel more cosy.

Plus, it’s light enough to carry around if you need extra seating over the festive period. As with many Special Buy products, blink and you’ll miss it.

Will you be picking one up?