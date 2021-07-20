We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The heatwave continues to scorch the nation with highs of 32 degrees, and in the UK we know we must enjoy the hot weather while it lasts. Aldi’s new Wicker Garden Coffee Set is perfect for that outdoor WFH lunch break or an alfresco morning coffee moment before the sun is at its strongest.

Summer is all about getting outside and enjoying the longer days. So if it’s time to give your tired garden furniture a revamp, Aldi’s set of modern outdoor piece is one of the best garden furniture sets out there.

Aldi shoppers can now buy the new Aldi Wicker Garden Coffee Set for just £299.99. The stylish furniture set is an online exclusive, so simply add it to your virtual basket and it’ll be with you in no time.

Great news because it’s too hot for more trips out than absolutely necessary (and we’re not entirely sure how we’d get it in the car.) If you’re wondering whether it’ll go with your current garden setup, we think its contemporary design and neutral colours make it really versatile.

Plus, the wooden legs make it very lightweight in contrast to more bulky pieces on the market.

It comes with two chairs, a sofa, as well as a large glass-topped coffee table. The cushioned furniture set ties in perfectly with the outdoor living trend that’s everywhere this summer, as we continue to blur the line between the exterior and interior of our homes.

If you’re looking for outdoor living room ideas but are limited to a small space in a city garden or balcony, Aldi’s got you covered. We’ve been eyeing up this Aldi Gardenline Bamboo Effect Balcony Set.

It’s a dead ringer for a rattan set from Made.com – but is just over half the price of the high-end brand’s offering, at just £169.99. It comes as no surprise that it’s selling out fast.

Both outdoor furniture sets are great for creating a social area that brings living room-level comfort to your outdoor space. Be it in a conservatory, on a patio, balcony or garden decking, they’re a great option that won’t break the bank.