These £15 Aldi wireless headphones look just like Beats – and they’re out TODAY!

Are you sick of being tied down… by your headphones? Then we have amazing news – you can now get a pair of Aldi wireless headphones for the bargain price of £14.99! They look just like popular Beats Solo headphones, which are currently £219 at John Lewis. That means you can make an epic £204.01 saving!

They’re available in stores and online from today, and because they’re Bluetooth, they’re compatible with any smartphone. We think you’ll agree that they look rather gorgeous, particularly in rose gold…

We’re a big fans of wireless headphones here at Ideal Home. Because who hasn’t suffered from ‘cable fail’ – where the wire gets caught on a door knob/your earrings/handbag straps and you end up in a tangled web. Go wireless and you can enjoy your favourite telly and music free from the constraints of cables and without disturbing anyone else.

The headphones come in three shades – the aforementioned rose gold, plus black and white. They have an adjustable headband and those over-ear cushions will do a fine job of blocking out your other half’s snoring/pesky chatty commuters. Meanwhile, the 10-hour battery life will get you through a box set quite happily. Netflix bingeing – here we come!

Thanks to their Bluetooth V4.1 technology, you can keep listening when your device is up to 10 metres away, and you can connect to two device simultaneously – handy for when you want to watch something on your laptop or tablet but still hear alerts from your phone.

Aldi’s wireless headphones are part of a wider collection of tech that’s just dropped in time for the Back To School period. Other goodies include a £400 14-inch Intel laptop and a £25 Canon printer.

And, as we always like to warn you, when it comes to Aldi SpecialBuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.