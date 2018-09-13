You can save more than £600 with Aldi's cast iron versus Le Creuset – trust us, this is one Specialbuy range you can't afford to miss!

Get ready to cook up a storm this winter with new premium Aldi cast iron cookware. Cast iron is seen as the crème de la crème of cooking materials – and for that, most people will immediately think Le Creuset. But a kitchen fully kitted out in Le Creuset cookware is the dream for most, and sadly, not in everyone’s price range.

Thanks to this week’s Aldi Specialbuys range, however, cooking with cast iron just got a whole lot more affordable.

With the most expensive piece costing just £25, Aldi’s new range is a fraction of the price of luxury brand rivals. Available to pre-order online from this Sunday 16th September, following in stores from Thursday 20th September.

Aldi cast iron cookware

Cast iron cookware is renowned for its durability and heat retention properties. This makes it as practical as it is stylish. Aldi’s fabulous new range is available in three classic kitchen colours – Cream, Grey and Red.

How does the Aldi and Le Creuset cookware compare in price?

Aldi cast iron cookware offers a saving of £644 for a casserole dish, shallow casserole dish and tagine – against comparable products from iconic French cookware brand, Le Creuset.

Prepare for a winter menu of hearty casseroles with this heavy-duty cooking pot. Cookware so good it deserves to be on show! In this delicious intense shade of red this casserole dish will look fabulous left on the hob at all times. A similar Le Creuset Signature Cast iron Casserole Dish would cost from £155.

Coming soon online and in stores: Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £24.99, Aldi

Slow cook meats and vegetables to perfection with a traditional tangine. Bring on the cous cous! For comparison, Le Creuset’s Cast iron Tagine is priced from £190.

Coming soon online and in stores: Cast Iron Large Tangine, £19.99, Aldi

A shallow dish like this is ideal for rustling up dauphinoise potatoes. Le Creuset Signature Shallow Casserole Dish would set you back a hefty £229, so this is a relative steal.

Coming soon online and in stores: Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish, £24.99, Aldi

Not to stir the pot, but you need to be quick – once they’re gone, they’re gone.