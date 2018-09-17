Host a Mad Hatter style tea party with quirky Alice in Wonderland tableware
Dress the table for afternoon tea with delightful V&A themed china
Who says a DIY afternoon tea can’t be every bit as fancy as the real deal at a plush hotel? This charming V&A Alice in Wonderland tea set ensures tea is served in style. Brand new to online retailer Kaleidoscope the charming Alice in Wonderland tea set is a must-have for fans and collectors.
The enchanting collection includes teapots, cake stands, teacups and saucers and side plates – all the ingredients to throw the perfect tea party.
Crafted from beautiful fine china the collection celebrates Alice’s adventures in wonderland. Alice is joined by friends and favourites from the film – The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit.
V&A Alice in Wonderland collection
The illustrations include well known scenes from the much-loved Alice in Wonderland books and movies.
The designs are hand-drawn in black and white, with splashes of luxury gold decal to add a touch of sophistication. Prices start from £16.
This china is sure to add character to any celebration, perfect for hosting an authentic Mad Hatter’s tea party. The large teapot features the Mad Hatter at his tea party exclaiming ‘We’re All Mad Here’.
The iconic ’Drink Me!’ quote decorates the lid.
Buy now: V&A Alice in Wonderland Teapot, £38, Kaleidoscope
The tea party show stopper has to be the three-tier cake stand – standing center stage of the dining table, dressed with dainty sandwiches and cakes.
Buy now: V&A Alice in Wondrland 3 Tier Cake Stand, £40, Kaleidoscope
It’s the famous quote inscriptions that gives this range its playful feel.
Buy now: V&A Alice in Wonderland Range Side Plate, £36, Kaleidoscope
You don’t need to buy a complete set even. The cup and saucer alone can make a simple brew feel more magical.
Buy now: V&A Alice in Wonderland Cup & Saucer, £20, Kaleidoscope
Cheers to any excuse to throw a themed tea party quite frankly.