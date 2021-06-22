We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If like me, you’re on the hunt for the best Amazon Prime Day deals to snap up today, I’ve just spotted a deal on one of my favourite ever Amazon buys – the Elephas CG333 portable projector deal. It’s £20 off right now, and this is why you need it for your garden this summer…

I bought this projector as a gift for my husband last year. As a family we love spending as much time as possible outdoors, so I thought watching films in our garden, snuggled around the firepit would be right up our street.

I did some research on what to look for in a projector – the number of lumens is key to a good picture. After seeing how well-rated the Elephas CG333 is on Amazon, that’s the one I went for and it didn’t disappoint!

Elephas GC333 portable projector: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon (save £20!)

This portable projector has 4500 lumens with full HD 1080p for a bright and immersive home cinema experience. The projector has two built-in speakers, and connects via an HDMI adaptor, so you can watch your favourite boxsets or movies straight from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or X-Box. View Deal Create an outdoor cinema with the Elephas portable projector

We hosted an outdoor cinema party for my twins’ 11th birthday party using the Elephas portable printer. I used an old blackout blind as a screen, and hung it on the fence behind our firepit.

I strung fairy lights in the trees and around bushes to add a festival-vibe, and made sure there were plenty of blankets for guests to snuggle under if they got chilly.

Follow our tops tips on how to create an outdoor cinema in your own back garden, for a summer of home entertainment.

We played the film via an app on my smartphone. It needs mains power (we ran an extension lead out from the house), and it was positioned on a stool in front of the makeshift screen.