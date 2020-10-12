We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

That chill in the air signifies It’s time to get the hearty cookware out. And what better hearty cookware to have than Le Creuset. Now is the time to buy the prestigious cast iron range, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset deals.

The online retailer is offering up to 30 per cent off the iconic French cookware brand, as part of its Amazon prime Day deals.

Strike while the deal is hot and finally snap up the dream Le Creuset set you’ve been hankering after. Trust us, you won’t regret buying this cookware at the best price you can– we love ours, worth every penny!

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset deals

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish 29cm: was £250, now £181.43



Thanks to the Amazon discount when buying best-selling Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole dish you can save £68.57! This 4.l litre dish is already cheaper when buying on Amazon than the RRP of £260.

The Le Creuset iconic cast-iron cookware is a highly desirable brand for kitchens everywhere – one of the most sought after, premium ranges. All thanks to its superior cooking attributes that make it a chef’s choice. The cast iron distributes and retains heat evenly without hotspots to ensure that you get the best results each time; whether you’re simmering, baking or roasting.

View deal: Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish with lid, 29cm/ 4.7L, was £250, now £181.43

Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Casserole Dish With Lid 18 cm: was £169, now £109.43



What’s not to LOVE about this heart-shaped cooking vessel. This versatile pot is ideal for any dish, from casseroles and one-pot roasts, pasta, to curry, soup and even and cakes.

Full of heart, this dish can withstands any temperature, making it suitable for ovens, grills and all hob types.

View Deal: Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Casserole Dish With Lid, 18 cm, 1.9 Litres, was £169, now £109.34

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish 27cm: was £230, now £188.94



Buying a classic cast-iron cookware set is a worthy investment for any keen chef or foodie. Despite the expensive initial outlay, it’s a worthy investment. Premium Le Creuset dishes will stand the test of time! When you work out the cost per use there’s no quibbling the value of owning the prestigious cast iron collection. Plus, not only is it a dream to cook with, it’s a handsome set to have out on display in kitchens too thanks to the array of colours on offer. Win, win.

View deal: Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish with lid, 27cm/ 4,1L, was £230, now £188.94

While the cast iron is the most sought-after, don’t forget Le Creuset cookware has a lot more to offer. The toughened non-stick pans are part of the deals too.

Le Creuset Toughened No-stick Shallow Frying Pan: was £120, now £84.43



As with its cast iron range the premium brand ensures top quality cookware. A fine example is the toughened saucepans and frying pans. This particular one, ideal for everyday cooking on medium to low heat settings, features a six-layer construction including a 3-layer PFOA-free, reinforced non-stick coating.

The premium pans heats evenly with lasting heat retention, meaning it seals food with delicious caramelised flavours.

View deal: Le Creuset Toughened No-stick Shallow Frying Pan: was £120, now £84.43

With winter calling, now more than ever, buying a casserole dish will prove invaluable.

With 30 per cent off key cast iron dishes, if you’re a fan of this iconic French brand now is the prime time to bag yours.