The Antiques Roadshow will be coming to these stunning locations in 2019 – and here’s how you can take part

Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team are back for another instalment of the hit TV show which appraises antiques, collectables, objets d’art and more for our viewing pleasure. And for those who want to see the antiques action first hand, the good news is, is that you can visit filming locations and watch open-mouthed as the show’s experts cast their critical eye over anything from family heirlooms to car boot finds.

Entrance is free to all of the locations below, and there’s no need to pre-book. So why not have a quick mooch around the attic, pack a picnic and get set for fun-filled – and potentially fortune-finding – day out?

Below are all the locations hosting the Antiques Roadshow this year. For specific Roadshow opening times, visit the Antiques Roadshow home page.

Salisbury Cathedral (May 14th)

Dating back to 1220, Salisbury Cathedral attracts 500,000 visitors each year and has Britain’s tallest spire. In fact, if you can brave the 332 steps you’ll be rewarded with stunning panoramic views. It also houses the best-preserved version of the Magna Carta and the world’s oldest working mechanical clock, and hosts regular choral performances, drawing huge audiences.

Morden Hall Park, Surrey (June 2nd)

This charming National Trust park is a little-know oasis in the heart of busy London. Spread over 50 hectares, with the River Wandle winding through it, visitors can spend time in the Rose Garden, have a traditional cream tea at one of two on-site cafes or walk or bike their way through this pretty location.

Lytham Hall, Lancashire (June 11th)

This Grade I-listed, 18th-century Jacobean Manor House was formerly the ancestral home of the colourful Clifton Family, and is set in 80 acres of historic parkland. Wander around the Lily Pond and take in views of the sea from 17th Century mount. Or join a guided tour of the main house, and draw inspiration from magnificent spaces including the billiard room and long gallery.

V&A Dundee (June 23rd)

Opened in September 2018, the V&A Dundee is Scotland’s first design museum and the first V&A museum outside of London. Its 1,650 square metres of gallery space plays host to a regular rotation of exhibitions, many of which are free, as well as a diverse programme of events. The building’s curved concrete walls – made up of 2,500 pre-cast rough stone panels – make it an architectural attraction in itself.

Compton Verney, Warwickshire (July 2nd)

This 18th-century Georgian mansion is set within 120 acres of picturesque parkland and is surrounded by an impressive lake. As well as the house and grounds, visitors can enjoy Compton Verney’s award-winning art gallery and family-friendly café.

From March 16th until December 15th, you’ll be able to marvel at the Green Dwelling art installation. The brainchild of Dutch artist Krijn de Koning, this collection of differently sized green blocks spreads across the site’s Old Town Meadow, in a arrangement that has echoes of Stonehenge.

Battle Abbey, Sussex (July 9th)

Battle Abbey is a partially ruined Benedictine abbey in Battle, East Sussex. Built on the site of the Battle of Hastings (1066), the Abbey and Battlefield is home to a visitor centre, Victorian walled garden, restored ice house and cafe.

The National Botanic Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire (July 19th)

Home to the world’s largest single-span glasshouse, The National Botanic Garden of Wales also boasts a British Bird of Prey Centre, a tropical Butterfly House and national nature reserve. An on-site restaurant and play areas are also perfect for a spot of downtime.

Castle Ward, Northern Ireland (July 25th)

This unique 18th-century mansion is comprised of two halves featuring contrasting architectural styles – one is built in the classical Palladian style, while the other is built in the more elaborate Gothic style. This clash is said to have come about a result of the mansion’s original builder Bernard Ward, 1st Viscount Bangor, and his wife Ann failing to reach an agreement on decor.

Castle Ward’s historic farmyard is also famed as being the location for Winterfell – the ancestral home of the Stark family in hit HBO series Game of Thrones, and visitors can explore on-screen locations on a dedicated cycling tour.

