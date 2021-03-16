We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Call it chintz, ‘newstalgia’ or a bit like Nan’s front room, but many new wallpaper launches this year are a result of delving into the archives, sparking a heritage wallpaper microtrend.

So why are we loving these heritage wallpaper designs? It’s a classic case of reaching for the familiar in a time of uncertainty. The traditional florals, classic scrolling repeats and Arts & Crafts inspired designs are bringing a comforting sense of familiarity and warmth to modern spaces.

Add to that a year of staring at the same four walls and sales of these patterns are soaring as we all look for interesting bedroom or kitchen wallpaper ideas to liven up our spaces.

Buy now: Hollyhocks wallpaper, £105 per roll, Sanderson Exclusive Wallpapers Collection at Wallpaperdirect

Heritage Wallpaper Microtrend

So what’s brought on this yearning for nostalgic, romantic designs? According to Anna Ross Brand Curator at Notonthehighstreet, they are seeing consumers connecting to heritage-inspired design, with archival prints and rich materials bringing a touch of magic to the everyday.

‘This trend is reminiscent of times gone by. It celebrates traditional craftsmanship with vintage-inspired touches.’

It’s not just on the walls either, ‘There are plenty of artisanal pieces and heaps of original design features, such as extravagant frills and fringing, fluted glassware and scallop detailing’, says Anna Ross.

Buy now: William Morris Fringe Lampshade, £245, Notonthehighstreet

Here are a few of the brands digging into their back catalogue of prints to fuel our fascination with this nostalgic trend.

Through the decades at Graham & Brown

For their 75th anniversary, Graham & Brown have re-released their favourite archive wallpapers that sum up these decades to a tee. From classic Parsonage Bloom of the forties to the fabulous Flower Power of the sixties, retro lovers can paste the wall with a real piece of design history.

Buy now: 1940s, Parsonage Bloom, £65 per roll, Graham & Brown

Pairing the vintage roses with bold block-colour brings a fresh twist to the design, and is a brilliant living room wallpaper idea.

Heritage Revival at John Lewis & Partners

This season, John Lewis has developed a series of wallpaper designs that have taken inspiration from the 1800s and early 1900s.

‘Each design has been redrawn and painted to create new colourways to reimagine them for the present. For SS21 we have focused on greens, from soft dusty shades through to a richer myrtle green. We’ve also added metallic highlights into some of the designs for a more luxe finish,’ says Naomi Barber, Partner & Designer, Home Design Studio at John Lewis & Partners.

‘Familiar colours and prints are growing in importance as they draw on the appeal of nostalgia and a return to the comforting things we know’, adds Melanie Archer–Partner & Designer, Home Design Studio at John Lewis & Partners.

Buy now: Henriette wallpaper, £40 per roll, John Lewis & Partners

Naomi advises taking a bold approach, rather than just wallpapering a chimney breast, go for wall to wall coverage. Pick out the vibrant coral shade for woodwork to add a maximalist flair to the space too.

Sanderson Exclusive Wallpapers at Wallpaperdirect

To celebrate 160 years Sanderson have teamed up with Wallpaperdirect. The collection features 12 iconic designs, many of which originally fabrics, have all been given new colour treatments for modern homes.

Buy now: Chelsea wallpaper, £79 per roll, Sanderson Exclusive Wallpapers at Wallpaperdirect

As this Sanderson design classic from 1957 proves, you don’t need to be a slave to the design era. To make such a bold floral work in modern homes, remix those signature design features across the decades. These fifties florals bring flamboyance to pieces like the fluted Deco chair, seventies-inspired sideboard and contemporary, streamlined lamp.

Pearl Lowe at Woodchip & Magnolia

If you want to see an expert in the art of pattern clashing, then take a look at Pearl Lowe’s interiors. She’s not afraid of using prints to dress the room along with her curated collection of antique gems. She has injected her feminine flair with a rock and roll edge and passion for vintage into a new collection with Woodchip & Magnolia.

Buy now: Cameo wallpaper, £120 per roll, Woodchip & Magnolia

‘For this collection, I drew from the grand regal influences of the Victorian period but viewed through the lens of 21st Century vintage style. I love how a design inspired by a long-gone era can be told for the contemporary world, ‘ says Pearl.

Amongst the collection is Cameo, ‘I love the level of detail that went into carving Victorian cameo jewellery. I wanted to deign something equally as beautiful and classic’.

The unexpected pairing with natural shades and rattan means the room still feels fresh and light, with the wallpaper bringing plenty of unique character to the space.

Will you be trying this wallpaper trend in your home?