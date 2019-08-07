The Argos catalogue is iconic. Who else has fond memories of reading it like a book? Earmarking the pages with the things you wanted to buy each month. It may have been around for 46 years but it’s still going strong, with thousands of copies produced each season.

In addition to the hearty printed edition all the new furniture and home accessories are now online – all 1200 of them!

The new season collection includes the first ever four-poster bed, a spectacular burnt-orange velvet sofa and much more.

Here’s our edit of the best three buys from the new autumn/winter 2019 Argos catalogue…

Argos four-poster bed

For the first time in the catalogues history the bedroom furniture collection features a four-poster bed. As the first four poster product ever featured in Argos Home, this statement bed is at the top of our best buys list.

Designed in conjunction with the ‘Highland Lodge’ trend this bed has a heritage country feel.

Buy now: Blissford Double Bed Frame, £399, Argos Home

Jackson Velvet Sofa

Velvet sofas are THE sofa of choice for the foreseeable. Retro style furniture choices are also continuing to be on-trend. All these elements make this new Jackson sofa a winning choice for any living room right now. At the very affordable price of £599, we predict the velvet-look Jackson sofa will be a best-seller in no time.

If you love this sofa, you’ll be delighted to know it comes with a matching armchair.

Buy now: Jackson 2 Seater Velvet Sofa, £599.99, Argos Home

Charlie Dining Chairs

Add a cheery splash of colour to mealtimes with these new mustard dining chairs. Despite the modern plastic aesthetic the chairs have a comfy cushioned seat pads. Making them as practical as they are pretty.

Yellow is set to be ever more present in our homes throughout the remainder of 2019 and well into next year – stay ahead of the trend with these affordable dining chairs.

Buy now: Charlie Fabric Dining Chair in Mustard, £64.99, Argos Home

These are just the tip of the iceberg for fabulous items from the new collection.

Watch this space as we reveal more in the not-too-distant future.