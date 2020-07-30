We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It is with heavy hearts that we share news that the Argos catalogue is no more, from this point on. The legendary book, that so many of us loved to pore over for hours, circling all the items we wanted adding to our shopping wish-lists is coming to an end.

After 47 years, 93 editions and over 1 billion copies, Argos says farewell to its bi-annual catalogue.

The much-loved book has been a shopping staple in households up and down the county for generations, holding a place in our hearts for browsing – well before online shopping was a thing. The Argos catalogue brings a sense of nostalgia to most, as we remember it fondly from compiling childhood Christmas lists to Santa and more.

This Morning ran a feature earlier to mark the ‘End of an Era – no more Argos catalogue’. With presenter Ruth Langsford announcing to viewers, ‘the Argos catalogue is no more, it goes online after 47 years and billion copies… it’s all going online now’.

The news takes fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes and guest Vanessa Feltz on a trip down memory lane. When Ruth asks guest Vanessa Feltz if she’ll miss the Argos catalogue, Vanessa is quick to reply, ‘Yes!’ Devastating! I remember fantasising about the toys when I was little girl. I’m so sad to see it go’. As are we Vanessa, as are we.

‘I remember the Littlewoods catalogue, the Green Stamps catalogue,’ adds Eamonn. ‘All I’m saying is this is contemporary, this is the future – this is the way things are.’

‘As long as they don’t get rid of the Lakeland catalogu,e’ Ruth is quick to interject. ‘Because mine arrived this week, and that’s like my joy,’ she says.

Surely there’s no way the Lakeland catalogue is next, right?!

Many other celebrities have confessed their love for the product-packed catalogue, including Alan Carr, who chose it as the one book he would take on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. More than a few famous faces have even graced its pages, from Arnold Schwarzeneggar to Holly Willoughby, Tess Daly and Emma Bunton.

‘Over the decades, the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices’ says Mark Given, Chief Marketing Officer at Sainsbury’s.

‘Today, popular products include wireless earphones, gaming consoles and lots and lots of LEGO. In 1973, when the catalogue launched, it was point-and-shoot cameras and spacehoppers.’

‘Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits. We’re seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers.’

‘Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences – to meet the changing needs of our customers, both in-store and online.’

