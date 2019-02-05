We can see it now on our Instagram feed – the smart storage piece embracing our inner stylist, as well as our inner Marie Kondo

If you’re looking to create a home less cluttered while still radiating personality, this new Argos display cabinet could be the one for you. The smart storage solution is ticking all the boxes for making a space feel characterful yet neat and tidy.

Not to mention it’s perfect for creating the ultimate ‘shelfie’ to keep our Instagram looking on point.

The cool new industrial-meets-global unit is part of the latest ‘Global Monochrome’ homeware collection – launching at Argos Home this week.

The new-season range of furniture offers big style on a small budget.

Nomad Display Cabinet

With the Marie Kondo effect sweeping the nation, we’ve all become more aware of living a life less cluttered. But here’s the thing, our homes should be a reflection of our personality no?!It’s the little trinkets and framed photographs that help to create a space with an identity that feels personal.

With this in mind we feel this chic Display cabinet is perfect for showing off prized possessions that ‘spark joy’ as Marie would say.

The open shelving allows you to artfully display keepsakes, photos and books to your heart’s content. While the generous cupboards underneath offer the ideal place to stow away the things less worthy of display, but still totally necessary. Exposed metal framework and textured dark wood make an attractive combination to show off in your home.

Buy now: Nomad Display Cabinet, £229.99, Argos Home

Nomad Space Saving Dining Table

The new collection also features clever dining and seating solutions. This compact dining table is ideal for small space living, thanks to the cunning chairs that neatly tuck away under the table when not in use – leaving your dining space looking orderly at all times.

The industrial nomad design coordinates with the display cabinet to create a cohesive look throughout the home.

Buy now: Nomad Space Saving Dining Table, £249.99, Argos Home

Nomad Bed

In addition to the living room furniture the new range boasts impressive bedroom furniture. The Nomad bed co-ordinates with the living room furniture, with exposed metal framework and a dark wood finish.

Tapping into the hottest new trend for global influence, the new collection injects a much-needed hit of pattern, texture and rich colour. The predominately monochrome colour palette welcomes touches of on-trend mustard to add warmth to the look.

Coming soon: Nomad Double bed Frame, £219, Argos Home

Simple additions to your existing decor can help bring the Global Essence trend to life in your home. From artisan style tableware to Moroccan inspired soft furnishings, simple additions can create a whole new look for any room.

With every season Argos continues to wow us with its designer-look furniture pieces.