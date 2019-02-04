This new-for-2019 Le Creuset Ultra Violet cookware is inspiring our #kitchengoals

It ties in with Pantone's colour of the year

How many pans are too many? We’re just asking for a friend! It’s certainly not because the latest Le Creuset cookware has just landed and we want it ALL… OK, maybe it is. Because the Le Creuset Ultra Violet range is already making us drool, even before we’ve thought of all the delicious dishes we’ll cook with it.

Followers of fashion won’t be surprised at all by this pick by the legendary French cookware brand. Ultra Violet was a key trend across the catwalk, as well as in beauty and homeware, throughout 2018. And Le Creuset describes it as ‘no ordinary purple’.

‘It’s bold, bright and brimming with attitude. It embodies the blitz of berries in your smoothie bowl and the eye-catching neon sign in the street: it’s a cool and confident pop of colour in your home.’

We totally agree. What’s more, we think this boundary-pushing shade would look fabulous with emerald green kitchen cabinetry, which just happens to be uber-cool at the moment.

Of course, Le Creuset doesn’t come cheap. But the colour has been introduced to such a wide range of products, there should be something in your price range, even if your budget doesn’t stretch to £275 for Signature 28cm casserole dish. We’re talking everything from textiles, which start from £9 for a hand glove, to mugs (from £12) to salt and pepper mills.

Everything is available to buy now, both online and from Le Creuset stockists such as John Lewis.

We reckon even the most humble bean stew or slightly overdone lasagne (!) will look delectable when served up in Ultra Violet. How about you?