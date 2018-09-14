And you can book yourself in for some great-value craft workshops, too

Argos has really been raising its homeware game in recent years, and we’ve been lucky enough to see its amazing furniture and accessories in the flesh at various press shows. But it’s tricky to gauge how comfy a sofa is going to be from a catalogue. Plus, it’s not exactly practical to keep one on the shelves of those famous high-street Argos stock rooms. Maybe that’s why the first Argos pop-up shop has just launched – giving you a chance to try before you buy like never before.

It’s open from today until Thursday 27th September 2018, and is located at 63-69 New Oxford Street, London WC1A 1DG. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 9am to 7pm, and Sundays 12-6pm.

Inside, you’ll find highlights of Argos’ Autumn/Winter collections displayed in three elegant roomsets. There’s a living room, a dining room and a bedroom, where you’ll be able to pick up tips on accessorising and organising your space. You can also shop the range over a free coffee using the tablets provided.

Standout pieces available to try include the Livingston 3 Seater Leather Sofa in Tan, £999.99, and matching Abberton fabric-upholstered armchair (above), £499.99

You’ll also be able to book up for one of the interactive workshops happening in store over the fortnight. They include terrarium making with Jar & Fern, plate painting with Scratch London, screen printing with The Lovely Drawer and macramé with By Me London.

We had a go at macramé with By Me London’s Katie Mitchell, and managed to produce this beauty. We’d never even done it before – honest! If you want to book a slot, Go to the Argos Home Pop-up Eventbrite page. But you’d best be quick, as spaces are very limited.

Tickets for each workshop are priced at £5 including VAT, plus booking fees. At least £4 from every ticket purchase will go directly to Argos’ charity partner, Alzheimer’s Society. All guests attending a workshop will also receive 20% off any Home purchase made at the pop-up. These will be available with free, Fast-Track delivery to your home.

And don’t worry if you can’t get to London. We’re sure that if all goes well, an Argos home pop-up will be coming to a city near you, soon!