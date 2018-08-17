Sweet dreams are made of this

Wakey wakey – you won’t want to sleep through this! The latest Argos bedding and bedroom furniture collections have just landed, and we only wish we had more bedrooms. Every look is on point, so much so that we can’t choose between them. Do we want our bedrooms to be a rural retreat, all-out opulence or a bohemian space with global influences? We just can’t decide.

The great news is that with prices starting from £20, there’s plenty of financial scope to experiment!

Nomadic Travels bedroom

If we HAD to choose, this look would come out marginally on top. It’s a brave mix of patterns and textures, but by keeping to complementary tones of navy and grey, the overall effect created is restful – not busy. We’re also super-impressed with the bed, which looks like it’s come from a very high-end Chelsea furniture showroom, not good old Argos. Top marks!

Buy now: Novara double bed frame, £299, Argos

Buy now: Navy Tile Sateen double bedding set, £31, Argos

Coming soon: Nomad woven tassle throw, £20, Argos

2. Rural Retreat bedroom

And breathe… the Rural Retreat range is all about ‘stepping away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life into a haven of comfort, warmth and contentment’. To bring the look to life, the Argos design team has used motifs inspired by folklore and forest fauna, and blended them with rustic wood and an autumnal shot of mustard yellow.

Buy now: Canterbury double bed frame in walnut, £219, Argos

Buy now: Tudway Pendant Ceiling Light, £30, Argos

Coming soon: Woodland Animal printed double bedding set, £21, Argos

Coming soon: Wild Flower printed double bedding set, £31, Argos



3. Midnight Opulence bedroom

If ever there was such a thing as ‘come to bed’ bedding, this would be it! The deep blue hues, luxurious quilting and glamorous gold details have us reaching for our pyjamas – who wouldn’t want to be tucked in under all that lavish comfort?

It’s all layered onto a bombshell of a bed – the combination of its bold curves and a much more angular bedside table is especially inspiring. If hotel chic is what you’re after, this is the range for you.

Buy now: Opulence Jacquard double bedding set, £32, Argos

Buy now: Beauford Double Bed Frame in Grey, £399, Argos

Coming soon: Midnight Opulence Velvet Throw, £32, Argos

Which look are you feeling the most?