We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Got the dream but not got the dollars? Don’t fret – you can still get the luxe look you long for on a budget with the new Asda furniture collection.

When we saw George Home’s latest furniture buys, we just couldn’t believe how affordable they are – and how stylish. George Home at Asda has gone big on its furniture offering including elegant side tables, storage trunks, and even a velvet desk chair!

We predict these are going to be popular, so we’d advise snapping them up as early as you can. We’re going to take you through a few of the pieces we love the most from the new haul – ready, shop, go…

George Home at Asda furniture collection

The ottoman

Soft faux velvet, pleat detailing and smart chrome legs make this little beauty a winner in our eyes – and we can’t get over the £30 price tag! Pop it at the end of a bed as a spot for cushions and throws at night, or in your hallway so you can sit on it to take shoes on and off.

Buy now: Grey pleated faux velvet ottoman, £30, George Home

The metal trunks

Storage, storage, storage – hands up who can always do with more? That’s us included! Metal trunks are great for stashing clutter, papers and general paraphernalia, and this grey design has the added bonus of looking great on display, too. The best bit? You get a set of two for the price, so more bang for your buck.

Buy now: Grey metal trunks, £30 for two, George Home

The pouffe

What’s not to love about a pouffe? Use it as a side table, somewhere to put your feet up, extra seating… the list is endless. We particularly like this feminine pink design, with its rounded shape, pale pink colourway and soft-to-the-touch fabric.

Buy now: Velvet pouffe, £30, George Home

The wire table

We do love furniture with dual purposes, and that includes side tables that have the option to be used for storage. George Home’s black metal designs have a removable top, so you can stack bits inside, and they can also be nested together if you’re short on room – plus you get a pair for the price.

Buy now: Black metal side table, £30 for a set of two, George Home

Velvet Desk Chair

If you are in need of a desk chair upgrade this will do the job perfectly for just £60! However, you will have to wait a little while to get your hands on this chair. It is not yet available online, but we’ll let you know as soon as we can when it’ll be dropping on the website.

Coming soon: Velvet Desk Chair, £60, George Home

We’d love to know if anything takes your fancy – what’s your favourite piece?