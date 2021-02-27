Savvy shoppers are going crazy for B&M’s new rattan furniture

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M has gained a bit of a cult following with bargain hunters and it’s easy to see why with the latest B&M rattan furniture range.

Rattan is a big trend in interiors right now and B&M has nailed it with the latest pieces that capture high-end style at an affordable price. In a mix of natural and black colours, the range is the perfect update for your home.

The collection has already quickly become an Instagram favourite. So you better snap it up quick or risk missing out. Let’s take a closer look at the collection.

B&M rattan furniture

Bedside table

In smart black with a woven rattan drawer insert, the bedside table is a steal at just £30. Neat and compact, it will take up minimal floor space and looks chic styled up with plants and greenery.

Buy in-store: Bedside table, £30, B&M

Side table

A super-useful size, the black side table with woven rattan top is a bargain at £15. Why not buy two and have one either side of your sofa?

Buy in-store: Side table, £15, B&M

Ladder shelf

Solve storage issues with the slimline ladder shelf, £50. The wooden cubbies are a handy size for books and essentials – or style them up with trailing greenery as a show piece.

Buy in-store: Ladder shelf, £50, B&M

Natural side table

In addition to the smart black colourway, the pieces also come in a light natural wood finish for more of a relaxed, pared-back look. Team with a woven sisal rug, Pampas grass and greenery for a boho, seventies vibe.

Rattan, cane, and bamboo are a big story this season. The natural textures, tactile weaves, and shapely forms are eye-catching but easy-to-live-with, and introducing just one or two key pieces is an easy way of updating a room without investing in a major overhaul.

Looking for more styling ideas? B&M’s side table has been spotted gracing the Instagrams of home stylers like @house.no_5 who has styled her table up with a chic ensemble that includes a display of on-trend grasses in a green glass vase.

Or @apewwithaview who has hers in the guest bedroom, with a dainty bloom, scented candle, and Prada print adding a touch of glam.

@aimees_abode has gone for the black side table next to a comfy armchair and berber rug, with black making a great accent colour against the moody blue wall.

Will you be making a trip to B&M this weekend to pick up one of these beauties?