Nothing grabs our attention more than a new company that offers gorgeous products at great value prices. Thanks to the design credentials behind new launch lighting company, Mabel, we’re instantly hooked.

Launched just this year by lighting expert and mumpreneur Claire Woodward, Mabel features a stunning range of lighting in gorgeously, elegant shapes, luxe materials, and striking designs.

Claire’s no stranger to lighting design either, having spent the past 20 years developing and transforming lighting collections for well-known designers like Tom Dixon and Abigail Ahern, as well as high street stores BHS and Debenhams.

How it all started…

Despite working for some of the best names in the business, Claire had always fostered the dream of becoming her own boss. Last year, like many others as a result of the pandemic, she was made redundant from her job as a Senior Lighting Buyer. That didn’t stop her from making her dreams becoming a reality though.

Claire says: ‘Despite being pregnant with my now four-month-old and chasing after a lively two-year-old, I felt inspired by my grandma Mabel’s favourite mantra, which was “Always do whatever brings you the most joy”. So I took the leap to establish my own independent business venture.’

‘Named in honour of Mabel herself and my Bristolian heritage, the collection channels my experience as a lighting buyer and developer, and ultimately my long-standing passion for beautiful interiors. Each piece features a name that represents my beloved hometown.’

Fast forward to this January when Claire finally launched Mabel Home & Lighting. The online store currently offers a dozen exposed bulb-look lights – in gorgeously luxe materials like brass and smoked glass.

‘I am proud to say each light has been personally designed and developed by me. Having worked in the lighting industry for years, I have formed close working relationships with manufacturing partners who bring my visions to life,’ Claire adds.

What’s more, delivery issues that many companies are experiencing due to the pandemic and Brexit won’t affect Mabel in the slightest. ‘We hold stock in the UK and each customer order is personally packaged and distributed by me! Being in the role of the founder for a start-up business ensures I oversee every aspect from design to delivery,’ she adds.

Mabel Home & Lighting Clifton collection

Buy now: Clifton black ceiling light, £75, Clifton black table lamp, £30, Mabel

The design of the Clifton range of lighting is designed around pear-shaped exposed bulbs. Choose from a six-arm sputnik style pendant or a single industrial-look table lamp look in either a black or brass finish.

Buy now: Clifton brass ceiling light, £75, Mabel

Mabel Home & Lighting Montpelier ceiling light

Available in a clear glass and brass or metal smoked glass finish, the simple, yet classic design of the Montpelier pendant light makes it ideal for pretty much any room in the home. Picture three in a row over a kitchen island or hanging low either side of a bed headboard – just gorgeous.

Buy now: Montpelier brass ceiling light, £80, Mabel

Mabel Home & Lighting Redland table light

Buy now: Redland smoke table light, £45, Mabel

The choice of finish on the Redland table lamp instantly transforms the look of the design. Choose from the feminine look brass finish – perfect for a boudoir-effect – to the masculine smoked glass lamp, just the thing for a Mad Men-inspired Mid Century Modern scheme.

Future plans for Mabel Homes & Lighting

This is just the beginning from Claire, with plenty more planned for the company later this year and beyond. ‘Looking ahead,’ she says, ‘I plan to expand the product range to include home accessories and occasional furniture.’

As they say in the movies, watch this space…