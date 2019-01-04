Add a touch of greenery to bedrooms with beautiful new 'Botanica' bedding

Breathe new life into your bedroom scheme with the simple addition of new bedding. How about this rather fabulous new Primark bedding set to do the job?!

With prices starting from only £9, this is one quick bedroom makeover that won’t cost the earth!

We predict the Palm Leaf bedding below is sure to be the instant sell-out from the new season collection.

New Botanica Primark bedding

The fabulous new season homeware range is bursting with painterly plant prints.

The hero is the Palm Leaf bedding that features a simple artist’s interpretation of palm leaves. Ranging from lush green to sun-faded shades the artwork looks fresh from a sketch book, a very impressive one.

The brooding black background is the perfect colour to make the lush greens pop! This striking set is remedy for any tired looking bedroom decor.

The reverse, a simple neutral plain, adds a calming touch to an otherwise busy print.

Buy now: Leaf Printed Throw, £4, Primark

To match the bedding set, there’s a decorative cushion. Ideal to dress the bed to perfection but equally as great to add a botanical touch to sofas and armchairs.

Buy now: Botanica Leaf Cushion, £7, Primark

New faux plants

To add a further botanical touch to the rest of the house the new range features affordable faux plants and pots.

The high street hero is perking up homes for the new year, with its botanical prints and faux plants a-plenty. There are mini faux potted plants, hanging plants and plant pots for the real deal too.

All-in-all it’s safe to say this collection is sure to bring homes to life – especially welcome during the dark winter months!

This is just the first drop of the season – we can’t wait to see what more is to come from Primark Home.

Happy New year thought – if you’re adding new accessories, don’t forget to recycle the old : )