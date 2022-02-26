Asda is selling a £25 dupe for this designer gold bar shelf

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

George at Asda is selling a stunning gold bar shelf that looks just like one from the well-known homeware brand Rockett St George, but for almost £100 less. Both of these sleek wall-mounted bars are perfect for storing glasses and cocktail supplies.

Whether you’re thinking about outdoor living room ideas for the spring, or want to create a cocktail corner in your living room, these are bound to get compliments from guests.

Asda gold bar shelf

The Asda gold bar shelf is a fab way to elevate your living space without breaking the bank. Since it’s wall-mounted, it takes up very little space and will also free up some room in your kitchen cupboards or drinks cabinet.

Have fun displaying your best glasses, a cocktail shaker, some nice bottles of spirits, and an ornament or two. You could even display a little handwritten drinks menu on it, depending on which spirits you have when guests come round.

Gold-Tone Half-Circle Shape Bar Shelf, £25 at George at Asda

Revamp a tired corner of your home with this bargain wall-mounted bar shelf. It’s £133 less than an almost identical one from Rockett St George. You could even use it to display plants and other decorative pieces. It measures 42 x 59cm. View Deal

Rockett St George bar shelf

This new bar shelf from quirky homeware brand Rockett St George has a more spacious frame for holding your beverages, plus it has two wine glass racks underneath. We think this would make an exceptionally stylish cocktail corner be it in your kitchen or as part of your dining room ideas.

Rockett St George’s wall-mounted bar shelf has an antique gold finish with simple yet pretty spherical details.

Wall-Mounted Gold Metal Bar Shelf With Mirror, £138.00 at Rockett St George

With this wall-mounted bar shelf, you can store gin and tonic supplies while keeping floor space entirely free, which always makes your space feel bigger. Or why not repurpose it above a chest of drawers as a vanity station? The possibilities are endless. View Deal

Both bar shelves are super versatile. They could be a fab addition to any garden bar ideas you’re bringing to life this summer, too.

Which would you go for?