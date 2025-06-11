Primark is selling an almost identical version of Anthropologie's bestselling icon juice glasses for a fraction of the price.

I've been lusting after Anthropologies icon juice glasses for a few years now, so I was stunned to find a perfect alt at Primark, but for half the price.

Primark's embossed glass tumblers are almost identical to the style of Anthropologie's best selling icon juice glasses. The big difference? Anthro's version sells for £14, while you can pick up Primark's for a much more purse friendly £6.

I first came across Anthropologies version of the glasses a few years ago when my Mum picked up a couple in the sale with Christmas motifs for the Christmas dinner table. I have been trying not to stuff them in my bag every time I visit her ever since.

The handblown glasses are mini works of arts with playful motifs like tennis balls or bows picked out in hand pressed coloured glass beads on the side. Just last month, Anthropologie dropped five new designs including strawberries and pasta shapes.

Sadly, Primark doesn't have the same extensive range of 21 different designs, they have just the two at the moment, an adorable pineapple and crab. Two motifs, might I add, that are absent from the Anthropologie range.

Primark's pineapple and crab glass design (Image credit: Primark)

It is the pineapple tumblers that first caught my eye, while they don't have the same handcrafted credentials as the icon juice glasses they are one of the best dupes I've seen. They have a weighty bottom and pretty coloured glass detailing, and are sold individually so you can mix and match motifs.

I'm planning to pick up a set of two of the Primark glasses, which will still cost me less than what I'd have spent on just one of the Anthropologie glasses.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The main downside is that the Primark glasses are only available to pick up in store. If you don't live near a Primark these are the next best alternatives I have found.

Oliver Bonas Pineapple Motif Clear Glass Tumblers Set of Four £39.50 at Oliver Bonas Similar in design, you have to buy these glasses as a set of four, which work out at just shy of £10 a glass. For that extra £4 you get a more handblown glass effect, with slight variations in the glasses and pretty glass bubbles in the design. Dunelm Hand Painted Starfish Tumbler £4 at Dunelm If you are looking for a daisy or coastal motif Dunelm actually has the cheapest designs at £4 a glass. The glasses have a hammered finish and are hand painted. John Lewis Ciao Glass Tumbler £10 at John Lewis John Lewis has sold out of it's other icon glasses, but this fun Ciao version is still in stock and perfect for a summer table.

Do you prefer the bestselling Anthropologie version or the alternatives?