Primark is selling an almost identical version of Anthropologie's bestselling icon juice glasses for a fraction of the price.
I was saving up for Anthropologies glasses until I spotted these £6 alts
I've been lusting after Anthropologies icon juice glasses for a few years now, so I was stunned to find a perfect alt at Primark, but for half the price.
Primark's embossed glass tumblers are almost identical to the style of Anthropologie's best selling icon juice glasses. The big difference? Anthro's version sells for £14, while you can pick up Primark's for a much more purse friendly £6.
I first came across Anthropologies version of the glasses a few years ago when my Mum picked up a couple in the sale with Christmas motifs for the Christmas dinner table. I have been trying not to stuff them in my bag every time I visit her ever since.
The handblown glasses are mini works of arts with playful motifs like tennis balls or bows picked out in hand pressed coloured glass beads on the side. Just last month, Anthropologie dropped five new designs including strawberries and pasta shapes.
Sadly, Primark doesn't have the same extensive range of 21 different designs, they have just the two at the moment, an adorable pineapple and crab. Two motifs, might I add, that are absent from the Anthropologie range.
It is the pineapple tumblers that first caught my eye, while they don't have the same handcrafted credentials as the icon juice glasses they are one of the best dupes I've seen. They have a weighty bottom and pretty coloured glass detailing, and are sold individually so you can mix and match motifs.
I'm planning to pick up a set of two of the Primark glasses, which will still cost me less than what I'd have spent on just one of the Anthropologie glasses.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The main downside is that the Primark glasses are only available to pick up in store. If you don't live near a Primark these are the next best alternatives I have found.
Similar in design, you have to buy these glasses as a set of four, which work out at just shy of £10 a glass. For that extra £4 you get a more handblown glass effect, with slight variations in the glasses and pretty glass bubbles in the design.
Do you prefer the bestselling Anthropologie version or the alternatives?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Fabulosa’s new £1 cleaning product smells just like one of Lush’s viral fragrances - social media can’t stop singing its praises
Introducing your new favourite cleaning product
-
How to clean burnt-on milk off a frother – 3 tried-and-tested methods to rescue your coffee machine's steam wand fast
Get your coffee machine back to full health with these tips
-
I tested a plant pot air purifier to help with my child’s allergies – it looks good and it’s incredibly effective
This smart air purifier lets you know in real time just what lurks in the air you’re breathing
-
I failed my no-buy month because of this Primark tableware collection - it looks so much more expensive than it is
My tablescape has never looked better - without taking a hit to my budget
-
Primark surprised me with its new designer-look homeware collection - these are the pieces I'm picking up
The Edit is giving luxe looks for less
-
Primark launches its first homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends – these are the pieces that will sell out first
Get your dose of on-trend home accessories at affordable prices just in time for the new spring season
-
Primark is selling a gorgeous green cushion that is almost identical to a £150 designer cushion — we predict a sell-out
The new collection is filled with beautiful designer-look pieces
-
Primark’s Christmas decorations start at £1 – but be quick, this retro decor is already starting to sell out
Today I learned how much I needed a sleigh shaped gravy boat
-
Primark’s chic rattan bench is only £65 – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a high-end version more than four times the price
We'll take two
-
Primark’s new tableware is bringing the coastal trend back – and the shell-happy range is already going viral
Coastal tableware is truly making a splash!
-
We’re obsessed with Primark’s new disco mushroom decor as the mirrored trend shows no signs of slowing
The disco trend is here to stay – and we’re obsessed with the new trendy shape