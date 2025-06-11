Primark is selling an almost identical version of Anthropologie's bestselling icon juice glasses for a fraction of the price.

I was saving up for Anthropologies glasses until I spotted these £6 alts

(Image credit: Primark)
Rebecca Knight
By
published

I've been lusting after Anthropologies icon juice glasses for a few years now, so I was stunned to find a perfect alt at Primark, but for half the price.

Primark's embossed glass tumblers are almost identical to the style of Anthropologie's best selling icon juice glasses. The big difference? Anthro's version sells for £14, while you can pick up Primark's for a much more purse friendly £6.

Pineapple tumbler
Primark
Pineapple Embossed Glass Tumbler

Lemons on glasses
Anthropologie
Icon Juice Glass

I first came across Anthropologies version of the glasses a few years ago when my Mum picked up a couple in the sale with Christmas motifs for the Christmas dinner table. I have been trying not to stuff them in my bag every time I visit her ever since.

The handblown glasses are mini works of arts with playful motifs like tennis balls or bows picked out in hand pressed coloured glass beads on the side. Just last month, Anthropologie dropped five new designs including strawberries and pasta shapes.

Sadly, Primark doesn't have the same extensive range of 21 different designs, they have just the two at the moment, an adorable pineapple and crab. Two motifs, might I add, that are absent from the Anthropologie range.

Embossed glass tumblers

Primark's pineapple and crab glass design

(Image credit: Primark)

It is the pineapple tumblers that first caught my eye, while they don't have the same handcrafted credentials as the icon juice glasses they are one of the best dupes I've seen. They have a weighty bottom and pretty coloured glass detailing, and are sold individually so you can mix and match motifs.

I'm planning to pick up a set of two of the Primark glasses, which will still cost me less than what I'd have spent on just one of the Anthropologie glasses.

The main downside is that the Primark glasses are only available to pick up in store. If you don't live near a Primark these are the next best alternatives I have found.

Pineapple tumbler
Oliver Bonas
Pineapple Motif Clear Glass Tumblers Set of Four

Similar in design, you have to buy these glasses as a set of four, which work out at just shy of £10 a glass. For that extra £4 you get a more handblown glass effect, with slight variations in the glasses and pretty glass bubbles in the design.

Dunelm star tumbler
Dunelm
Hand Painted Starfish Tumbler

If you are looking for a daisy or coastal motif Dunelm actually has the cheapest designs at £4 a glass. The glasses have a hammered finish and are hand painted.

Ciao glass
John Lewis
Ciao Glass Tumbler

John Lewis has sold out of it's other icon glasses, but this fun Ciao version is still in stock and perfect for a summer table.

Do you prefer the bestselling Anthropologie version or the alternatives?

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

