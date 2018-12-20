Potterheads rejoice!

Asda are selling a spellbinding Christmas Harry Potter Bedding collection! Be a muggle on the streets but a wizard between the sheets with this festive bedding range!

From a Hogwarts double duvet set to a Muggle cushion, this magical range has everything Harry Potter fans need to get the Hogwarts dorm look in their own home.

Asda’s festive Harry Potter bedding

Fans are already making their admiration for the bedding known across social media. One fan says ‘ Omg yasss. I would be in heaven’, while another exclaims ‘100 per cent appreciating this bedding’.

With such an overwhelming response, we predict this range will be flying off shelves quicker than Harry chasing the Golden Stitch in a game of Quidditch.

The reversible cotton-mix duvet design features Harry’s Christmas Jumper, his Hogwarts school crest and some magical stars – to add a festive flourish.

Buy now: Harry Potter Reversible Xmas Double Duvet Set, £22, George Home

The muggle cushion

This characterful Hogwarts cushion features the house emblems and a latin passage. The wording translates to ‘Never tickle a sleeping dragon’ – wise words for any witch or wizard.

This desirable design has sold out online, so if you’ll need to head to stores to picks yours up for just £7! We can’t think of a more perfect last-minute stocking filler for Potter fans.

Harry Potter pyjamas

Video Of The Week

‘Slytherin’ to these Harry Potter slogan pyjamas for the ultimate Potterhead experience! The long-sleeved PJ top features gold glittering detail and assorted wizard inspired prints, finished off perfectly with a contrast Harry Potter printed chest pocket.

Buy now: Harry Potter Slogan Pyjamas, £12, George Asda

Love Ideal Home? Subscribe and enjoy 43 per cent off – plus an extra 10 per cent off with code XMAS10

Merry magical Christmas to all Harry Potter fans, we hope you get all you wish for from this festive collection.