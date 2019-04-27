This nostalgic Asda bedding set has taken Instagram by storm

We'd love to hunker down under this

The countdown to summer is well and truly underway, and many of us will be planning a much-needed getaway to dose up on a spot of sun, sea and sand.

More from Asda: New Asda dragon bedding is an instant sell-out as Game of Thrones fans snap it up!

But for those opting for a staycation, the latest runaway success from George Home could help you bring the beach right into your bedroom.

asda seaside bedding

Image credit: George Home

Priced from £10 the Seaside Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set is almost guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic for the simple seaside holidays of years gone by. Think donkey rides, fish and chips wrapped in newspaper and some good clean fun courtesy of a bucket and spade.

Asda Seaside Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

The easycare design features ferris wheels, sandcastles, beach huts and of course a helter skelter and is also reversible giving you two looks for the price of one.

asda seaside bedding

Buy now: Seaside Print Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

When the bedding set was posted on Instagram, it proved an instant hit, clocking up more than 17,000 likes and scores of comments from excited shoppers including those below:

‘It all looks so nice’

‘OMG I NEED THIS’

‘bonny for the summer’

‘so cute!!’

Asda Donkey Cushion

The post also featured a finishing touch to this must-have bedding set, in the form of the adorable George Home Donkey Cushion, which has earned an average rating of five stars.

asda george seaside beddin

Buy now: Donkey Cushion, £6, George Home

Featuring a donkey holding a yellow bucket and a yellow coastal trim, it will add a touch of colour and creativity to any room. And the good news is, is that it’s also machine washable so it should hopefully stand the test of time.

Related: Asda has launched its own online version of a Tesco Clubcard – and you can spend points at George Home

Are you a fan of the George Home seaside duvet set?

Ideal Home newsletter

All the latest from Ideal Home