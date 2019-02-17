12 signs you’re obsessed with Jo Malone – how many tell-tale symptoms can you tick off?

If you're like us, you can't get enough of the stuff!

Few fragrance brands have the draw of Jo Malone. Even though our eponymous heroine sold up in 1999 (to Estée Lauder, no less) and left the company in 2006, her scents continue to be coveted by fans worldwide.

Hints for the house proud: Your ultimate 2019 cleaning calendar! One big job to tackle for every month

Sharethrough (Mobile)

And there are so many reasons to love the Jo Malone range. Did you know, for example, that the candles are in the heart of the English countryside and that each one is hand poured and passes through 16 artisans in its creation?

Or that, when creating a scent, the Master Perfumers go on an immersive journey. It could be afternoon tea at Claridges, exploring the Namibian desert to discover the finest Myrrh or climbing trees in Sherwood Forest. Whatever the occasion requires!

If you’re here, it’s likely that you adore the brand as much as we do – or know someone that does. And no doubt, you’re guilty of at least a few of these pleasures…

1. You have a Jo Malone candle on every available surface

Kitchen worktop? Check. Bedside table? Check. Hallway console? Check. Shelf in downstairs loo? Triple check!

2. You’ve redecorated your bedroom in black and cream

To match the brand’s signature cream packaging with black edging, OBVS!

3. Your make-up brushes are stylishly stored in empty Jo Malone candle jars

Throw them away?! Are you mad?

4. Christmas isn’t happening without a Jo Malone advent calendar

December 1st is officially the best day of the year!

5. You’re not taken in by the cheaper imitations

Well done for trying though, German supermarkets…

6. You’re always game for trying the new scents

Like the intriguingly named new Wildflowers & Weeds collection. Even if, deep down, you suspect that Hemlock & Bergamot will never replace Lime Basil and Mandarin in your heart.

7. You’ve worked the complimentary hand and arm massages into your weekly routine

This free in-store service (designed to teach the art of fragrance combining) hasn’t been lost on you. Although you do always end up buying more lotion than you’ll ever need!

8. These are your ultimate wedding table favours

And rumour has it, that this is how Jo Malone’s business took off. One of her early concoctions was a nutmeg and ginger bath oil. ‘A customer bought 100 bottles to put by each place setting at a party,’ Jo recalled in a Financial Times interview. ’86 people came back to me for more.’

9. Your bedroom looks like a Jo Malone concession

You have every lotion and potion in the line, plus back-ups for when you run out.

10. You live for the complimentary samples

If you’re in luck (or come across the right online code) you may have a generous 15ml sample included free with your Jo Malone goodies. It’s a great way to try out new scents and they’re always just the right size for your handbag.

11. You long for an invite to 52 Gloucester Place

52 Gloucester Place is Jo Malone London’s Georgian Townhouse, where all the creativity happens (and many a party is thrown). An interior masterclass in black and cream, stepping inside is like entering one of the company’s boxes.

12. You will only bathe in Jo’s elixirs

Video Of The Week

Cleopatra had donkey milk, and you have Nectarine Blossom & Honey Bath Oil.

12. No one ever asks you what you want for your birthday or Christmas…

It ALWAYS starts with Pomegranate and ends with Noir!

More home fragrance: Lidl takes on The White Company with designer-inspired candles and diffusers at fraction of the cost

Do these ring true with you? Or do you have a friend who’s showing all the trademark signs of a Jo Malone obsession?