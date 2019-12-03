Hot topic of seasonal debate – Brussels Sprouts, Love ’em or loathe ’em? These Asda sprouts just might be the variety to make you change your mind, if you fall into the latter category, because they’re not edible!

Forget sprouts served on a plate, the new season Asda spouts are featuring on novelty homewares hoping to win adoration.

The cute sprout decorations, bedding and kitchenware have won our affections here at Ideal Home HQ. If that’s wrong, we don’t want to be right.

Asda sprout bedding

Along with Christmas jumper illustrations and Sausage dogs the new Brussels sprouts are in good company in the Asda bedding department.

The design is called ‘Merry Sproutmas’, which alone is enough to make us smile. The characterful sprout illustrations are wearing paper crowns and winter scarves, to add a further festive touch.

The easy care duvet is a cotton-mix, designed for easy when washing and ironing.

Buy now: White Merry Sproutmas Easy Care Double Duvet Set, £10, George Home at Asda

Asda sprouts wreath decoration

What’s better than one cute felt sprout? Eight clustered together in novelty festive headwear, that’s what. This wreath decoration is for the tree – we only wish it was a bigger wreath design for the door.

Buy now: Green Brussels Sprouts Wreath Christmas Tree Bauble, £3, George Home at Asda

Asda sprout mug

From hearty mugs for festive hot chocolates to handy tea towels the sprout designs are everywhere as art of this novelty kitchen collection.

With a hand-painted finish this mug is really quite charming. Amusing, but charming none the less.

Buy now: Sprout Shaped Mug, £3, George Home at Asda

The sprouts on the tea towels and oven gloves are so cool they have shades on. The charming red polka dot background helps to jolly up the design. The seasonal kitchen must-haves are sold as s et of three tea towels and one oven glove – to ensure any festive kitchen chore is covered.

Buy now: Brussels Sprouts Tea Towels 3 pack and Double Oven Glove, £8, George Home at Asda

And for those looking to up their sprout appreciation, while in Asda shopping for the homeware you can pick up these new Brussel Sprouts Bites.

Devout sprout fan or a loather, which are you? Will these novelty homewares win you over perhaps?