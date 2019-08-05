The new Lion King film has us itching to go on safari. But stuck in the UK, we’ve decided to bring the wildlife to us with Asda’s new zebra towels range.

The green and black towels with a mustard trim manage to be simultaneously playful and stylish. With prices starting from just £4, the new zebra print designs will transform your bathroom into a safari-inspired haven, especially when paired with Asda’s new zebra bathmat.

Asda zebra towels

Buy now: Zebra Towels, from £4, George at Asda

The towels caused a bit of a stir when they appeared on the brands Instagram over the weekend. They were styled against a mustard yellow bathroom and navy freestanding bathtub, surrounded by houseplants.

‘Enjoy a super safari experience in the comfort of your own tub,’ says George at Asda on Instagram.

The post quickly clocked up 1,819 likes and 53 comments from excited shoppers. Fans were smitten by the zebra print, commenting:

‘My bathroom is this mustard colour. Time for some new towels I think.’

‘Loving those towels. Safari time.’

‘Cute towels’

‘Didn’t know I needed new towels…’

One shopper even suggested to her partner: ‘we might need to change our bathroom décor.’

The towels are made out of 100 per cent cotton, are machine washable and can be tumble dried. Plus you don’t need to worry that the gorgeous zebra print will become lacklustre, as it is fade resistant for up to 50 washes.

The towels are available as a hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet. Once you have the towels, why not consider throwing in some other accessories from Asda’s safari-inspired range to complete the look?

Let’s take a look.

Dispenser and tumbler set

Buy now: Tumbler, £3, George at Asda

Invite giraffes, leopards, parrots and zebras into the bathroom with this green soap dispenser. This cute tumbler is a perfect place to store toothpaste and toothbrushes in a busy family bathroom.

Zebra bath mat

Video Of The Week

Coming soon: Zebra bath mat, £9, George at Asda

For the final flourish why not add in this faux zebra pelt bathmat. The bathmat comes in the traditional black and white zebra stripes, but its unusual shape adds a touch of glamour to the room. At £9 this stylish, machine washable bathmat is an absolute steal.

Will you be going on a bathroom safari with Asda’s new collection?