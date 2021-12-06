We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The B&M egg chair has reached iconic status, selling out in a flash year after year. Now, the discount store has launched an adorable version for our four-legged friends to curl up in.

We’re still wondering where to buy a hanging egg chair for ourselves, but that’s another story…

B&M egg chair for pets

If you missed out on the B&M egg chair this year, at least you can now live vicariously through your pet. Coming just in time for Christmas, the B&M egg chair for cats comes in two stylish colourways, grey and a natural rattan tone.

The B&M egg chair for pets comes with a luxury cushion and has a gentle rocking motion. There’s limited availability, so check to see if it’s available in your local store on the B&M website.

The chair can take a weight of up to 8kg and measures W42 x D30 x H42cm. The frame is W45 x D45 x H75cm.

When B&M shared the news on Instagram, thousands of pet lovers rushed to the comment section. ‘You’re all fans of our sell-out egg chair,’ B&M writes in the caption.

‘So now we’ve launched a new version…. for cats! This rattan effect egg chair is in stores soon (some lucky people have already picked one up!) so don’t miss out and it’s only £55!

‘Who’s feline the need to pick this up?!’ B&M says. ‘How cute is this?’ one B&M fan commented.

Many tagged their friends in the post, with one saying ‘We all need these!’ Whether you opt for cool grey or warm rattan, they’re such a fun and cute addition to your living space.

Will our cats decide they’d rather sleep in an empty cardboard box leftover from Christmas? Probably. Do we still want one? Absolutely.

If you’re looking for a couple of Christmas presents for your furry friends this year, Aldi’s new pet collection has lots of affordable accessories. Will you be picking one of these up?