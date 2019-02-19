Attention pet owners! Aldi has a new range for beloved pets – including an agility course!

The discount supermarket has a range of pawsome pet accessories not to be missed this week

Ahead of Crufts next month, Aldi has released a new range of pet accessories to put our four-legged friends to the test. Determine if your pooch has what it takes to be crowned ‘Best in Show’ with a variety of Dog Agility Course sets.

‘At Aldi, we know how important pets are to families and we want to make sure they are as happy and healthy as can be – without breaking the bank ‘ says Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi.

‘This range has everything from agility courses, to luxury beds and a fantastic range of toys, to ensure our shoppers can maintain a high standard of care and quality of life for their furry friends.’

The cute furry friends you’re about to see are just models, sadly they don’t come with the accessories! Now they really would be special buys…

New Aldi pets range…

This little chap certainly looks ‘Best in Show’ in our eyes – sporting a smart country-style waxed jacket.

Pre-order now: Pet Collection Waxed Cotton Dog Jacket, £12.99, Aldi

Aldi pet beds

Give your cat a home of their own. One made from a super-soft faux suede ensures they lounge in luxury and style.

Pre-order now: Pet collection 2-in-1 Cat Cave, £9.99, Aldi

The definition of dreamy, the inside of the new beds are fleece-lined for maximum cosiness.

Available in four sizes and three stylish designs, these beds are ideal for creatures great or small. Smart grey herringbone, brown faux suede or stripe dog print designs ensures it won’t cramp your decor.

If it gets a bit shabby, simply pop it in the washing machine to keep it looking fabulous.

Pre-order now: Grey Small Plush Bed, £7.99, Aldi

Aldi pet feeding mats

Keep your floors looking pristine, even during mealtimes. These ingenious feeding mats can help to keep your floors clean at all times.

Pre-order now: Fish Silicone Pet Feeding Mat, £3.99, Aldi

Aldi dog agility course sets

Give your pup a new ‘leash’ of life with a selection of agility sets. Aldi has everything dog owners need to get started and challenge the Crufts competitors with Slalom Poles, Hurdles, Hoop Jumps and Tunnels – at just £9.99 each.

Pre-order now: Dog Agility Slalom Poles, £9.99, Aldi

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? With Aldi’s amazing value canines can be expertly trained for less than £10.

Agility training is a fantastic source of exercise for dogs of all shapes and sizes – it’s one of the UK’s most popular dog sports. It’s a great way to expend a dog’s excess energy, strengthen muscles and improve co-ordination.

The sets encourage bonding, while helping to improve our pets attention and communication skills. Win, win!

This latest range is available to pre-order now, and in stores from this Thursday 21st February.