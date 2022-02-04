We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A house in Hampshire has been invaded by bamboo from a neighbouring property. The invasive plant emerged in the living room, study, hall, and kitchen – resulting in over £100k in repairs.

The bamboo originally formed part of a garden edging idea in a neighbour’s garden. It had been planted directly into the ground to form a screen.

Bamboo growing through Hampshire house

Hidden below the surface of the house, it began to develop a vast network of rhizomes. These underground plant stems eventually burst up through the concrete floor.

‘This is the worst case of bamboo encroachment and damage to property I’ve ever seen in this country,’ says Nic Seal, founder of Environet UK. He explains that the homeowners suffered a huge financial cost. Plus, they had to vacate their home for several months.

The entire ground floor of the house had to be dug up in order to excavate the hundreds of metres of bamboo runners underneath. ‘Running’ varieties of bamboo form lateral shoots that can travel over 1o metres.

Their ability to penetrate brickwork, drains, cavity walls and patios means they can cause more damage than Japanese knotweed, which is well known for devaluing houses if found nearby. Gardeners have long been warned of the risks with bamboo, but it remains a popular garden idea.

‘I would urge anyone considering planting bamboo to think twice,’ comments Nic. ‘And if you already have it growing in your garden, take action now to ensure it’s properly contained.’

You can prevent bamboo from spreading in your garden by choosing a clumping variety, rather than a running variety. Look for Bambusa, available at Amazon or Chusquea.

Always plant bamboo in a container or a strong pot – never directly into the ground or you’ll risk a similar The Day of the Triffids-style invasion. As well as buying the right type of bamboo and planting it in a pot, you’ll need to take steps to maintain it.

It’s a good idea to prune your bamboo hard and regularly, at least every spring. Bamboo is considered a pretty low-maintenance plant, making it an easy garden idea – as long as you keep it in check.