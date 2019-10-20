It was probably the first-ever house that you lusted after. We wished for it every Christmas and birthday, but only a lucky few of our friends got to own one. We are of course talking about the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Well, you can now make up for all those disappointed Christmas by staying in a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu as a guest of the iconic blonde.

Airbnb Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie will be listing her Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb to celebrate her 60th anniversary. The house will be available to book for four guests for a two-night stay from Sunday, 27th October to Tuesday, 29th October.

Guests will stay in the ocean-front home, which views across the California coast. The Barbie Dreamhouse is complete with a gorgeous infinity pool and personal cinema. There is also a sports court if you fancy a spot of tennis, a space for meditation and a fully stocked kitchen.

The stay will cost just $60 a night, plus taxes and fees. The stay will also be accompanied by meet-and-greets with powerful and diverse role models, for the complete Barbie experience.

Guests will get a chance to meet hairstylist and girl boss Jen Atkin, as well as get the opportunity for hair makeovers from Mane Addicts Creator Collective hairstylists. They will also enjoy a one-on-one fencing lesson with fencing medallist Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Malibu business owner and chef Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef will also be on hand for a globally-inspired cooking lesson. The stay will be rounded off with a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Centre with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

The stay will be available for this one time while Barbie is on a trip to Austin, Texas. Booking opens on 23rd October at 7pm BST.

Why don’t we take a proper look around?

Bedroom

The Barbie Dreamhouse is full of Barbie’s personal touches complimented by a mixture of new and vintage mid-century modern pieces. Plus plenty of Barbie’s signature colour.

Bathroom

Dressing room

You can be anything with access to Barbies full life-size wardrobe.

Hobby room

We’ll be stealing Barbies pink peg wall organisation tip for our own homes.

Kitchen

This pristine modern kitchen has been given the Barbie touch with match pink kitchen accessories and bar stools.

Home office

The all important study were Barbie works hard and networks with inspiring female role models across the world. Plus how gorgeous are this mid-century pink and gold chairs?

To celebrate the listing Airbnb will also make a donation to The Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative. See the full listing on Airbnb.

Will you be trying to book the dream house on the 23rd October?