We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thinking of transforming your bathroom? This impressive bathroom makeover is sure to inspire with its bold design decisions. From millennial pink tiles and tropical wallpaper to statement lighting and an in-built TV, we want to copy it all.

The gorgeous bathroom transformation was shared by Sharon Richards, from Swansea. She was keen to turn her tired-looking bathroom into a gorgeous modern space – and that she has.

‘We bought this little end-of-terrace house just over a year ago,’ Sharon relays to Latest Deals. ‘The bathroom was our last-but-one room to refurb. It was all done on a budget. My husband is a multi-skilled builder – how lucky am I? He turns my ideas into reality!

Sharon bought affordable materials from eBay, B&Q and Victorian Plumbing to keep the budget as cheap as possible.

The 5 ways this bathroom revamp is winning in style stakes…

1. Pink bathroom tiles

Never has the colour pink so popular in bathrooms, primarily on tiles. We’re not talking dated pink bathroom suites of course. We’re talking about on-trend millennial pink bathroom tiles. Sharon says of her inspiration, ‘Pinterest is fab for ideas and I take inspiration from high-end hotels.’

Buy now: Flat Covent Garden Pink Gloss Tiles, £22.95 sq m, Walls and Floors

2. Statement lighting

Why not make your bathroom lighting just as grand as that of a living room? After being inspired by high-end hotel design Sharon remarks, ‘Dream big – just because we live in a little end of terrace house doesn’t mean we can’t have five-star luxury.’ This statement LED floral ceiling light is from The Range, but has sold out online.

3. Tropical wallpaper

‘The wallpaper and roller blind is from B&Q, the panelling on the walls is MDF from Wickes. ‘We love the dark accent shades to contrast beautifully against the millennial pink’.

Buy now: GoodHome Astilbe Navy Botanical Pattern Wallpaper, £16 a roll, B&Q

4. Luxury roll-top bath

‘It is a small bathroom that wasn’t big enough for a freestanding clawed foot bath,’ she explains. ‘I found the bath that is fitted into a corner but still with the clawed feet, and that was my starting point of inspiration.’

Buy now: Applyby Roll Top Shower Bath and Screen, £539, Victorian Plumbing

Aside from the trending bathmat, we’re drawn to the floor in this bathroom. It’s the happy medium of the appearance of wood with the practical appeal of floor tiles. Sharon explains, ‘the floor tiles that look like wood were from B&Q‘.

5. In-built TV

The bathroom TV was from eBay, a perfect addition to make relaxing evening baths all the more enjoyable. ‘Lots of people are amazed that we have a TV in there but it didn’t cost any more than a normal smart TV!’ Sharon explains.

Video Of The Week

‘The whole room had to be re-plumbed and the airing cupboard removed. Plus the plastering, tiling and bathroom fit and decorating. The total cost was under £2,000, with all labour done by my husband!’

‘This is exactly how I imagined my dream bathroom would be,’ Sharon exclaims. ‘I am thrilled to bits with how it’s turned out.’ And so would we be, it’s stunning.

Which design element inspires you most for your bathroom?